Browns Send QB1 Message After Big Day From Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is making a hard push for the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job.

Sanders delivered one of his strongest practices of the spring Wednesday as the Browns gathered for their final set of OTAs. With the quarterback competition still unsettled, Sanders completed 7 of 15 passes for three touchdowns during the media-open session, per ESPN Cleveland’s QB tracker.

His biggest throw came on a deep ball to rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond along the sideline. It was the highlight of the day and another sign that Sanders is not going away quietly in the battle with Deshaun Watson.

Browns coach Todd Monken has said he would like to have a quarterback depth chart settled before training camp. That timeline is starting to look less certain.

“Every day I lean one way or the other with quarterbacks,” Monken said. “We have two starting-level quarterbacks. We really do. … I’m not sure we will be there. I’m just not.”

Mandatory minicamp will run from June 9-11, giving Monken one more important checkpoint before the Browns break ahead of training camp.

Monken: Shedeur Sanders Has Really Come on

Sanders and Watson have both had their moments during OTAs and the most recent outing offered another reminder that the Browns are treating this as a real competition. Monken praised Sanders for the progress he has made this offseason.

“Shedeur has really come on. I thought he had a really good day today. I thought Deshaun had a good day today. Both of those guys continue to compete,” Monken said. “And you saw today, we’ve been alternating both of those guys. You’re just not out here every day to see it. Shedeur got a lot of work with the 1s.”

Sanders had an uneven rookie season after being thrust into action, finishing 3-4 as a starter while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. But he also showed enough to keep himself firmly in the Browns’ long-term quarterback conversation.

Deshaun Watson Still Firmly in Browns’ QB Competition

Watson is entering a pivotal contract year after injuries derailed much of his tenure in Cleveland. He missed all of last season and is trying to reestablish himself as the Browns’ best option under a new coaching staff. If Watson is unable to get on the field this season, it puts his future in the NFL in question.

His latest opportunity has come with a fresh start from Monken, who has not tied himself to the past version of Watson in Cleveland.

“I’m all for a clean slate,” Monken said earlier this offseason. “I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity with a change to showcase his ability and show where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Watson gives the Browns something the rest of the quarterback room does not — extensive starting experience. He has played in high-stakes games, operated as a Pro Bowl-level quarterback and, when healthy, has shown the kind of dual-threat skill set Monken values in his offense.

Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green remain on the roster, although neither is expected to factor into the starting conversation.