Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Takes Flak Over Video Release Before 1st Start

The Cleveland Browns stunned many early this week when they revealed that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been solid and opportunistic in getting the team off to a 5-3 start this NFL season, was dealing with a concussion this week. There was a slim chance that Watson could have cleared protocol (and he did, in the end), but eyebrows were raised when the Browns made a quick decision to turn to Shedeur Sanders as the starter, returning the reins to the second-year player who went 3-4 in the starting role to close out the 2025 season, and appeared poised to have another crack at the job heading into 2026. Sanders lost out in the QB1 competition this offseason to Watson, though, and has been the backup this season.

But the Browns will start Sanders, and in his first meeting with reporters after that announcement, Sanders did something he has done all too often in his NFL career–took an easy situation and made it awkward, laughing his way through a mundane question about the Saints defense. No one will care about that by Sunday, though, as long as Sanders plays well and, maybe, the Browns win.

Shedeur Sanders Drops Video

Still, in another sign that sometimes Sanders can’t stay out of his way, ahead of the game on Sunday, Sanders’ team put out a hype video on Instagram showing dramatic highlights from his seven browns starts last season set to a hip-hop song.

And while there is much to look forward to in Sanders’ first start this season, the response to his video was not exactly elation. Remember, Sanders threw for 1,400 yards in seven starts, plus a relief appearance, and threw 10 interceptions with just seven touchdowns. He was ranked the No. 38 quarterback at Pro Football Focus … out of 38 in the NFL.

Browns Win Will Go a Long Way

The video apparently is Shedeur Sanders’ own song, which includes the endearing lyrics, “My life is what you dream at night,” and, “I don’t need them understanding me … I’m really who they want to be.” Some samples of reaction around the Browns QB’s video:

One user noted: “Bro’s got a Hall of Fame marketing team and a practice squad resume.”

Another: “A 5th round pick that’s a backup quarterback making a hype video is exactly why he is a clown.”

And another: “Nothing like a hype video for someone who is starting due to the starter being in concussion protocol after not winning the starting job in training camp.”

And there were plenty more, including this one …

Again, it won’t matter much once kickoff comes tomorrow for the Browns. If Sanders plays well, he can put out all the videos he likes. If not, though, he will have made an unkept promise.