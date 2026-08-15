Shedeur Sanders Gets Telling Update on Browns Starting Job

Deshaun Watson is going to get the first start of the preseason for the Cleveland Browns but the competition with Shedeur Sanders will not be resolved until both have received meaningful preseason opportunities.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport broke down the quarterback situation in Cleveland on Friday, pointing to Watson’s previous experience as a proven NFL starter while also acknowledging the flashes Sanders has shown in practice and games.

“Deshaun has not played in a while,” Rapoport said on the Rich Eisen Show. “Now, when he’s played in preseason, sounds like there’s been some good, some bad. But he’s had moments when he’s fully healthy in regular seasons where you’re like, ‘This guy’s a starting quarterback.’”

Watson is set to start Cleveland’s preseason opener against the Chicago Bears on Saturday, giving him his first live-game action after missing all of last season. He hasn’t taken a snap in a game since October 2024. The Browns expect him to play most of the first half before Sanders takes over for the third quarter.

Injuries have limited Watson to 19 games since joining Cleveland in 2022. He has completed 61.2% of his passes for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, posting a 9-10 record as the Browns’ starter.

Browns Still See Upside in Shedeur Sanders

Rapoport’s assessment made clear that the Browns still see upside in Sanders and he’s not out of the race. He has impressed people within the organization, even though he is still working through some of the inconsistencies that come with being a young quarterback.

“Shedeur is interesting because he’s not as consistent, doesn’t know the operation, and doesn’t have the experience, but makes some plays where Browns people are kind of like, ‘Definitely got something. Definitely something is there,’” Rapoport said. “And that manifests itself in games.”

Sanders, entering his second NFL season, has had stretches of sharp work during training camp. But the Browns have also emphasized the importance of command, consistency and operating efficiently within Monken’s new-look offense.

“How do we function at a really high level if we’re up there with anxiety and the clock’s running down and you can’t get to the right call, and I’m trying to figure out whether you call a timeout or not,” Monken said. “That starts with us, in terms of how we build it, the terminology, getting the call in, getting everybody in the huddle, and then getting out of the huddle and saving time on the clock. For us to really function at a high level, that’s the art.”

Browns Preseason Games Could Settle Competition

The preseason schedule gives both quarterbacks a direct chance to make their case before the Browns make a final decision. Sanders is set to start next week against the Buffalo Bills.

“To me, it feels like it’s going to go through the preseason, and we’ll see after both of them get some real reps,” Rapoport said.

Monken has said the Browns will assess the competition each week, with the joint practice against Buffalo on August 20 also likely to carry significant weight. But Watson has the first opportunity to establish momentum against the Bears.

The Browns will close out the preseason with a matchup against the New England Patriots.