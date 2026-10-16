Cleveland Browns Trade Pitch Deals Shedeur Sanders to QB Needy Team Amid Rumors

The Cleveland Browns could trade away one of their four quarterbacks.

Cleveland made a surprise move, carrying all four quarterbacks, but Dillon Gabriel began the year on the injured reserve. As he gets closer to a return, the Browns will have to make a roster decision, and it could involve a trade.

Shedeur Sanders’ name has come up in trade rumors, especially after he hired an agent.

Cleveland Browns Trade Pitch Deals Shedeur Sanders

With the Browns having Deshaun Watson firmly as their starting quarterback, they could look to trade Sanders, and the Philadelphia Eagles could be a landing spot.

The Eagles are without Jalen Hurts due to a blood clot, and NFL analyst Zachary Rotman of FanSided shared a trade pitch that sees the Browns dealing Sanders to Philadelphia.

Browns acquire:

2027 fifth-round pick

Eagles acquire:

Shedeur Sanders

The proposed deal makes a ton of sense as Cleveland moves off Sanders and has Gabriel and Taylen Green as the backup quarterbacks. Philadelphia, meanwhile, acquires Sanders to either back up Tanner McKee or take over as the starter amid Hurts’ absence. The cost is also fair, as Cleveland selected him in the fifth round, so they get the same draft pick back.

Cleveland seems set with Watson as the starter, and the Browns seem unlikely to view Sanders as a long-term answer at quarterback. So, Cleveland is likely to look to draft a new starting quarterback next year, so moving off Sanders now makes sense.

Analyst Explains Sanders Mock Trade

The proposed deal from Rotman makes sense, and he believes Cleveland is open to moving on from Sanders, who seemingly also wants out.

“Sanders likely wants out, and why shouldn’t the Browns grant him his wish if they’re actually comfortable with Watson? They’d still have Dillon Gabriel internally, giving them a young quarterback to turn to if Watson falters or goes down with an injury, and can net a draft pick in exchange for a player who, if we’re being honest, the Browns likely don’t want to see a single meaningful snap this season at all,” Rotman wrote.

“A fifth-round pick might seem insignificant on the surface, but the Browns used a fifth-rounder on Sanders himself in 2025. They can find value with that pick, and given Andrew Berry’s recent track record, why not add draft capital? Sanders likely wants out, and the Browns don’t seem interested in playing him. Getting a draft pick in exchange for a player who probably wants to be elsewhere and who the Browns don’t seem eager to put onto the field in a meaningful capacity sounds like a no-brainer to me.”

It isn’t a major trade, but the Browns are fine having a quarterback room of Watson, Gabriel, and Green going forward, which makes Sanders expendable.