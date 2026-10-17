NFL Insider Reveals Cleveland Browns Stance on Shedeur Sanders Trade

The Cleveland Browns have been rumored to be considering a quarterback trade.

Cleveland has four quarterbacks on the roster, although Dillon Gabriel is on the injured reserve and is getting closer to being active. With that, Shedeur Sanders’ name has come up in trade rumors, especially after he hired an agent.

For now, the Browns are focused on their home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns Insider Hands Shedeur Sanders Clear Take

Although Sanders has hired a new agent and his name has come up in trade rumors. However, it’s unlikely Cleveland will trade him.

NFL insider Jonathan Jones of The Athletic said it’s unlikely the Browns and GM Andrew Berry will trade Sanders despite the rumors.

“Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is not shy about making deals. We are still just a few months removed from Berry sending a first-ballot Hall of Famer to the Super Bowl favorites,” Jones wrote. “Still, even with that context, after talking to multiple league and team sources, I’d be more surprised if he dealt quarterback Shedeur Sanders before this year’s trade deadline. …

“If Sanders is seeking a trade, that might be difficult. Berry is said to have a great affection for Sanders, whom he took a chance on 18 months ago while the rest of the NFL passed over him several times. … There is belief in Sanders and his ability. He’s also on a fifth-round rookie contract for another two-plus years. Berry’s current starting quarterback is not under contract beyond this season and has a history of injuries. Blanket caveat that anything can happen over the next few weeks, but the Browns dealing Sanders by the deadline would be a stunner.”

Given that Berry likes Sanders, Jones doesn’t believe he will be traded despite the rumors.

So, it does seem likely that Sanders will remain the Browns’ quarterback for the time being, as Cleveland seems locked into Deshaun Watson as the starter.

Cleveland Focused on Ravens Game

The Browns will host the Ravens on Sunday in a pivotal AFC North showdown.

Cleveland will take on a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore team, but head coach Todd Monken still believes the Ravens are a tough out, as Tyler Huntley is a more than capable head coach.

“No. I mean, it doesn’t. Snoop’s played well. He really has. If you go back to, what, the last game they played, our Green Bay game last year, our Bears game when he started, he’s played well. There’s a reason why they signed him back. Right?

“You don’t sign back players that you don’t have a lot of trust in and plan on them playing well. And it’s our job to negate some of the things that he does well and get after all of them. It’s not just Snoop. There are a lot of good players around him, and they do a good job schematically. So, it’s going to be a real challenge.”

The Browns are 3-point underdogs.