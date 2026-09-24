Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Trade Talk Gets Reality Check

After Week 2, the Cleveland Browns certainly appeared to be in an enviable position, having decided to keep four quarterbacks on the roster–well, three plus the addition of Dillon Gabriel to the injured list–as starters around the NFL dropped out with injuries. Now, not all of those injuries proved severe, but the point remains: The Browns have some tradeable pieces in the quarterback room, and if Deshaun Watson shows himself to be capable for a second straight week against Carolina on Sunday, maybe they move one of those pieces–Shedeur Sanders, perhaps.

Sanders was competing for the Browns’ No. 1 job this summer, but ultimately lost out to Watson. He showed improvement, though, and looked good at times in the Browns’ preseason games. He has starting experience–a 3-4 record with last year’s ramshackle Browns roster isn’t bad–as well as upside, and there aren’t many potentially available quarterbacks who have both.

What Could Browns Get in a Trade?

To be clear, the Browns would not be dealing Sanders for a first-rounder. But Cleveland used a fifth-rounder to pick him in 2025, and there’s no reason the Browns can’t get a fifth-rounder for him now. Or, given the developmental work they’ve put in, even a fourth-round pick.

That’s the positive view of the Sanders trade possibilities. The other side, though, is that all 32 teams passed on Sanders multiple times during the 2025 draft, to the point that they nearly sent Mel Kiper Jr. to the emergency room. Why would teams suddenly change their tune on Sanders now after he could not beat out Watson for the QB1 job?

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But … Does Anyone Want Shedeur Sanders?

That’s the view taken by ESPN Cleveland beat reporter Tony Grossi, who does not foresee teams knocking down the Browns’ door for Sanders, even if injuries keep piling up.

Speaking on his “Daily Grossi” podcast, he said: “I don’t know, but I doubt it just because of the history of Shedeur drafted in the fifth round. Who wanted him before the Browns? Could have been drafted by Philly, they don’t need a quarterback. Could have been drafted by Baltimore. Their coach now needs a quarterback. To me, that would be the only—if John Harbaugh likes Shedeur enough to consider drafting him with Baltimore. Remember, Shedeur said, ‘No, don’t draft me, I don’t want to be a backup.’ Maybe that alone turned John Harbaugh off.

“I just don’t think a team without any other affiliation with Shedeur would have any interest because they didn’t have any interest a year ago.”