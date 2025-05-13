Shedeur Sanders Turns Heads With First Post After Rookie Camp

Shedeur Sanders’ first social media post after rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns is generating buzz and stirring some controversy.

The Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round, ending a dramatic slide for the former Colorado standout. Once projected as a potential first-round pick, Sanders saw five quarterbacks taken ahead of him, including Dillon Gabriel, whom the Browns selected in the third round.

Despite the fall, Sanders enters the NFL as one of the most high-profile fifth-round picks in recent memory. Every move he makes — on the field or online — draws attention. After rookie camp, Sanders shared a photo on social media alongside several teammates and tryout players, sparking discussion among fans.

“Thankful for every player apart of our rookie minicamp,” Sanders said. “Great relationships was made during our time together.”

It was a kind gesture from Sanders, but many critics noted that Gabriel, his fellow rookie quarterback, was not in the photo.

“No Dillon Gabriel in this photo?” one fan said

Another added: “Weird. I don’t see Gabriel?”

“I find it interesting that the players drafted before him are not pictured: Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Quinshon Judkins, Herald Fannin Jr, or Dillon Gabriel,” a fan said with a thinking emoji.

Others were simply critical of Sanders’ grammar.

“What is this jibberish?” a fan said. “No wonder you slipped down. Intelligence matters at QB.”

Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Embracing Shedeur Sanders Competition

Play

Sanders and Gabriel handled themselves well during their media sessions at rookie camp. Gabriel did not bite on a question about Sanders’ presence being a potential distraction.

“I think the more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team. And for me, I think – we’re in a room full of not just us, but Kenny, Joe and Deshaun,” Gabriel said. “And for us, we know how important a healthy QB room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of, and how do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best and that’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. And you know, naturally it’s healthy for us where we all go do our thing and everyone wins.”

Sanders also provided some positive insight on his relationship with Gabriel.

“He’s a real cool guy overall. He’s always in a good mood,” Sanders said. “I only been around two days though, but he always has a great mood. Overall, I could tell, he’s a pretty good person.”

Shedeur Sanders Makes Positive Impression During Browns Debut

Sanders has generated buzz coming out of rookie minicamp, with highlights of his throws circulating widely on social media and early reviews trending positive. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took the praise even further during Monday’s episode of “The Facility” on FS1.

“I got my sources…and they told me that he looks like the best player out of the whole camp, [and he’s a] fifth-rounder,” McCoy said. “If you look at Shedeur Sanders, his mindset ain’t to be in no backup role. He’s in there to start.”

.@CutOnDime25 believes Shedeur Sanders will start early this season: "You learn to be the best in everything that you do. His mindset ain’t to be a backup.” pic.twitter.com/iO82n2aDfZ — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) May 12, 2025

Sanders and Gabriel joined veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco for the first time on Monday. The quarterback competition is still wide open, but Sanders appears to have gained some early momentum.