Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Unwelcome Week 1 Update

Shedeur Sanders may open the season in street clothes on the sideline.

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken opened the door for rookie Taylen Green to have a specialized role against the Jacksonville Jaguars, creating the possibility that Sanders will be relegated to emergency quarterback duties in Week 1.

Asked whether Green could receive a package of plays designed to capitalize on his athleticism, Monken acknowledged it was under consideration.

“Could be. There could be a package where we have him,” Monken said.

Monken also indicated that carrying all three quarterbacks on the active game-day roster would be difficult.

“If we could afford it, it would be nice to have five or six quarterbacks up,” Monken said. “But three is a lot.”

Green would have to be active to participate in an offensive package. Under the NFL’s emergency quarterback rule, the designated third quarterback can enter only if both active quarterbacks are unavailable because of injury or disqualification.

Therefore, if Cleveland dresses Watson and Green as its two active quarterbacks, Sanders could be designated as the emergency option. The Browns could make all three active, but Monken’s comments suggest that is not the preferred scenario because it would zap depth from another position.

Green could receive the first snaps behind Watson without necessarily passing Sanders as the quarterback Cleveland would turn to for a full-time change.

Taylen Green Gives Browns Explosive Option

Green earned his place on the 53-man roster despite receiving limited practice work and appearing in only the preseason finale.

The sixth-round pick completed 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards and led the Browns with 66 rushing yards on eight carries against the New England Patriots. His biggest highlight came when he escaped a potential safety and broke loose for 30 yards, sparking a 98-yard touchdown drive.

Green’s 4.36-second 40-yard dash was the fastest recorded by a quarterback at the NFL Combine since at least 2003. At 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, he offers a combination of size and speed that Cleveland’s other quarterbacks cannot match.

“It didn’t surprise me, because that’s what you saw when you evaluated him for the draft,” Monken said after Green’s debut. “A player that has got elite size, speed and arm talent.”

The rookie impressed the Browns with his preparation despite rarely receiving meaningful practice repetitions.

“That doesn’t happen if he isn’t diligent, if he isn’t unbelievable in terms of getting mental reps, because he didn’t get a ton of the physical reps,” Monken said after Green made the initial roster. “We were impressed with his ability to handle information, operate on the field, and make the plays that he made.”

A limited package would allow Cleveland to take advantage of Green’s explosiveness without asking him to operate the entire offense.

Shedeur Sanders Remains Next in Line

Green potentially receiving a Week 1 package should not be confused with him becoming Watson’s primary competition. Sanders was the other finalist for the starting job, and Monken described the decision between him and Watson as “close.”

Sanders started seven games last season, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

When naming Watson the starter, Monken said the choice was not intended to be evaluated weekly. However, he also acknowledged that every player must continue proving he deserves his role.

If Watson falters or suffers another injury, Sanders remains the logical candidate to take over the offense. Green’s package would be a situational wrinkle, while Sanders is the more prepared option to handle a complete game plan.

The pressure on Watson could build quickly. Cleveland opens with road games against the Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before facing the Carolina Panthers in its Week 3 home opener.