Video of Browns QB Shedeur Sanders is Turning Heads

The Cleveland Browns welcomed their rookie class to team facilities on Thursday, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders drawing much of the spotlight ahead of the start of rookie minicamp.

Sanders is the most high-profile fifth-round pick in recent memory and the Browns are leaning into his popularity. The team fired off multiple posts with Sanders as the focus as he arrived and checked out his locker.

“Perfect timing for mini camp,” the Browns said in the post, referencing Sanders’ rap song.

Like most of videos of Sanders, the video quickly gained traction, drawing a flood of reactions and commentary. His content rarely goes unnoticed, and this one was no exception.

“Gotta be first time a 5th string QB gets a mini camp cameraman,” one fan said.

Another added: “Hope he’s ready to put in the work. Only he can change his own narrative.”

The post garnered 17,000 likes and more than 1 million views, dwarfing an earlier post by Browns of No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham.

Browns Are ‘Excited’ About Shedeur Sanders.

“Once you’re in the building, nobody really cares where you were drafted.”@Browns HC Kevin Stefanski spoke with @Andrea_Kremer and @JennyDell_ about rookie QB Shedeur Sanders. pic.twitter.com/gqWjpMH89D — We Need To Talk (@WeNeedToTalk) May 7, 2025

Sanders enters a four-man competition for the Browns’ starting quarterback job. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel are the others. While Sanders lacks a high draft pedigree or established NFL resume, the team is intrigued by his potential and eager to see what he brings to the table.

“I’m really excited about Shedeur, and the truth is that once you’re in the building, nobody really cares where you were drafted,” Stefanski said during an interview with CBS. “First round, fifth round, undrafted. I’ve been around so many great players that weren’t drafted. There’s guys in the first round that we know are great, and some guys that don’t make it out of the first round.

“How you end up on this team is really not important to me or to us. Shedeur’s a player that we spent so much time with in the pre-draft process, getting to know him. Whether it was in our building. In Boulder, Colorado. Traveling down to the East-West Shrine Game. Then you watch all his tape, he’s got a ton of tape from Jackson State to Colorado, so we’ve done a lot of homework on Shedeur. I’m excited about having him in the building.”

Browns Didn’t Plan to Draft Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders

The Browns entered the draft with two experienced veterans in Pickett and Flacco. While selecting Gabriel aligned with expectations, the timing raised some eyebrows. Most projections had the Oregon standout going later in the draft.

When the fifth round rolled around, the Browns moved up and selected Sanders with pick No. 144. Browns general manager Andrew Berry explained the value was too good to pass up at that point.

“We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft,” Berry said. “Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it’s a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot.”

Rookie camp kicks off officially on Friday and runs through the weekend in Cleveland.