Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Warning About Cleveland Future

If Shedeur Sanders gets his chance to start for the Cleveland Browns this season, he’ll have a tight timeline to convince the franchise that he can be a long-term solution.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic believes Sanders’ path to a future in Cleveland is growing increasingly slim after head coach Todd Monken selected Deshaun Watson as his Week 1 starter.

“The path for Shedeur is narrowing to have any sort of legitimate future in Cleveland. It’s not gone, but it’s narrowing. He’s not the starter now and, as we sit here, what do you think they want to do in the 2027 draft?” Lloyd said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. When host Ken Carman answered that Cleveland would likely draft a quarterback, Lloyd explained what that would mean for Sanders. “Then that’s the end of Shedeur. You’re not going to bring Shedeur back with a rookie quarterback.”

As Lloyd noted, a premium draft pick on a passer would further squeeze Sanders, whose popularity could create an uncomfortable dynamic behind a highly drafted rookie. Cleveland is armed with two first-round picks.

“He’s the most popular celebrity quarterback in the league as a backup,” Lloyd said. “You can’t have that in the room, if you’ve got a guy that you believe in that you’ve taken with a top 5-10 pick, whatever it is.

“Every time (the rookie) plays poorly, it’s gonna start the ‘Where’s Shedeur? Are you gonna play Shedeur? Why aren’t you playing Shedeur?’ You can’t do that to the quarterback.”

Shedeur Sanders Expected to Get Opportunity

Sanders lost a close competition with Watson after splitting first-team work throughout training camp and starting Cleveland’s second preseason game. Watson received the job based on what Monken described as the “full body of work” from the offseason.

However, Watson’s recent history makes Sanders’ obvious path to the field difficult to dismiss. Watson has appeared in just 19 regular-season games since the Browns acquired him in 2022. He missed all of last season while recovering from a pair of Achilles surgeries. Lloyd does not expect that trend to suddenly change.

“I don’t believe for a second Deshaun is going to stay healthy or be effective enough to play all 17 games,” Lloyd said. “Shedeur is going to play at some point this season but the question is how many games is he going to get and what’s the bar he needs to clear for them to change their plans. It’s unrealistic at this point.”

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Browns’ Decision Speaks Volumes on Shedeur Sanders

Monken praised Sanders throughout the competition and also spoke at length about the fifth-round pick’s growth during training camp and the preseason. However, Lloyd argued the Browns delivered their clearest evaluation by choosing Watson despite everything surrounding the veteran quarterback.

“Their actions tell you what they think,” Lloyd said. “They’re going through hell with Deshaun rather than putting him out there.”

Watson’s return has already been turbulent. He was loudly booed during Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and responded with controversial postgame comments, calling out the fan base.

After starting the season with two road games, the Browns will return home in Week 3 to face the Carolina Panthers, putting Watson back in front of the crowd that made its frustration clear. If Cleveland arrives without a win — or signs of progress — his final opportunity to revive his career could begin to slip away before it ever gains traction.