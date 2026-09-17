Browns New Signing Could Signal Jerry Jeudy Trade ‘In 5 or 6 Weeks’

The Cleveland Browns made a transaction on Thursday, plucking receiver and return man Jimmy Horn from the free-agent pile after he was cut by the Panthers on Tuesday. The move was something of a surprise, and set off alarm bells around the who cover the Browns and observe the team for a living. That’s because Horn happens to be very close with backup quarterback Shedeur Sanders, from their time together at Colorado, when Horn was one of Sanders’ top pass-catching options.

The notion is that Horn, who was signed to the practice squad, could move up to the 53-man NFL roster when Sanders takes over the QB1 role from Deshaun Watson, who struggled in Week 1 and appears to be on thin ice as far as his future in the job goes.

Jimmy Horn Move Could Mean Jerry Jeudy Trade

But Zac Jackson, Browns beat writer for The Athletic, suggests that the move to sign Horn has more to do with another unpopular Browns veteran–Jerry Jeudy–than it does about Watson.

Speaking on “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Jackson said that Jeudy may not be long for the Browns. Ironically, if Jeudy can play well for a few weeks, he is more likely to be traded–he could rejuvenate his trade value and draw interest from teams that need a receiver.

Zac Jackson says the Jimmy Horn Jr. signing may be a sign that "Jerry Jeudy is probably not going to be on this team in 5 or 6 weeks."1. Breaking news?2. If the Browns trade their WR1, this is clear evidence of a tank season, is it not? https://t.co/LYFuYkPUL9 pic.twitter.com/auryvd7JXm— Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) September 17, 2026

Browns Could Cash Out on Jerry Jeudy ‘In 5 or 6 Weeks’

Said Jackson of the Browns’ situation: “This also could be the fact that Jerry Jeudy is probably not going to be on this team in five or six weeks. So you’re just—they already had (Luke) Floreia and (Gage) Larvadain were out, they also circled through some guys on the practice squad and now you’re adding another one. So you’re just looking and probably preparing for that possibility. …

“Did you watch him play? He was open last week. If Jerry Jeudy can deliver the Browns some solid play, the Browns are obviously going nowhere. This is an option for a receiver-needy team. … They’re preparing, he is probably not going to be on the team next year so it is a possibility. Not saying they’re going to do it, but it’s something that is going to be there.”

Browns Are Remaking WR Room

Indeed, one of the few strengths of this year’s Browns roster is that there is finally some depth building at wide receiver, where the young pair of rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, plus second-year man Isaiah Bond, has already made one veteran bust expendable with the release of Cedric Tillman last month. Maybe Jeudy is next.

It seems like long ago now, but Jeudy did rack up career highs in catches with 90 and yards with 1,229 back in 2024. At that point, it looked like the three-year, $52.5 million contract he got from Cleveland was worth it.

But he regressed badly in 2025: Jeudy caught 50 passes for 602 yards, with 10 drops. Overall, the offense was the worst in the NFL, and the Browns had the least effective play at quarterback and offensive line, so it’s not all on Jeudy. But Jeudy also showed minimal focus and effort throughout the year.

If that changes in the next few weeks, look for Jeudy to be a topic of trade conversation.