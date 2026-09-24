Are the Browns Signing Nick Chubb? Why He’s Coming Back to Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are bringing Nick Chubb back for one final contract and a chance to retire where his NFL career began.

Chubb is scheduled to sign a ceremonial one-day deal Friday, September 25. He is remaining retired and will not be suiting up against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Browns managing partner JW Johnson announced the plans Thursday on Cleveland Browns Daily, setting the stage for a weekend honoring the former Cleveland standout.

“We are honored and privileged to have Nick come back tomorrow and he will officially retire as a Cleveland Brown,” Johnson said.

Chubb announced his retirement August 21 after eight NFL seasons. He spent his first seven seasons in Cleveland before playing for the Houston Texans in 2025.

The one-day agreement is an honorary reunion with the team that drafted him. Cleveland arranged a similar farewell for Joe Haden in 2022, bringing the cornerback back after five seasons with Pittsburgh.

Nick Chubb Earned His Place Among Browns Greats

Cleveland selected Chubb in the second round of the 2018 draft, and he became one of the most productive running backs in franchise history.

He finished his Browns tenure with 6,843 rushing yards and 51 rushing touchdowns, ranking third in team history in both categories. His 30 games with at least 100 rushing yards rank second in franchise history.

Chubb earned four Pro Bowl selections during his time in Cleveland. A devastating knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in September 2023 interrupted his career, and he returned in 2024 before leaving for Houston the following offseason.

He rushed for 506 yards and three touchdowns with the Texans. Chubb left no room for speculation in his retirement announcement.

“Today’s the day I’ve been avoiding for a while,” Chubb wrote on Instagram. “Twelve year old me could never imagine this day, and 30 year old me is wondering where all the time has gone. I’ve known for some time now, but I’m finally ready to share that I’m done playing football.”

Browns Will Honor Nick Chubb at Home Opener

Chubb’s return will extend beyond Friday’s signing. He is scheduled to speak with reporters and attend practice, then serve as the Dawg Pound captain for Sunday’s home opener against Carolina.

“Nick optimizes what it means to be a Brown,” Johnson said. “I hated it when Nick left, but sometimes that’s the business of football unfortunately. … Our fans will be fired up.”

Chubb previously served as a Dawg Pound captain when he was recovering from his knee injury, smashing a guitar. His presence could be the exact tone-setter the Browns need as there are questions around how the crowd will receiver Deshaun Watson.

Chubb’s visit comes as the Browns work to improve a running game that has struggled through two weeks. Quinshon Judkins has 54 rushing yards on 24 carries, including 21 yards in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory over Tampa Bay. Judkins was limited during Thursday’s practice for personal reasons.

Those responsibilities remain with Cleveland’s current backfield. Chubb’s role this weekend is to celebrate the career that made him a favorite in the Dawg Pound.