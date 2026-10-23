Browns Spark Debate With Deshaun Watson Post

The Cleveland Browns celebrated Deshaun Watson’s fourth-quarter production on Instagram, drawing renewed criticism of what happens during the first three.

“Clutch is an understatement,” the Browns wrote in the Instagram post, highlighting Watson’s 488 total fourth-quarter yards, 40-of-63 passing and four touchdowns.

Watson has directed the decisive fourth-quarter drive in each of Cleveland’s four victories, including Sunday’s 13-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. But several responses to the post questioned whether those finishes should overshadow the struggles that preceded them.

“Would kinda like a win when we don’t need a 4th quarter comeback….” one fan said.

Another offered a quarterback rotation involving Shedeur Sanders.

“Maybe let shadeur play the first three quarters then let Deshaun close it out,” the commenter wrote.

Others challenged the idea that Watson’s late-game success should close the door on giving Sanders an opportunity.

“I’m happy he is winning but anyone arguing (Sanders) can’t do this is insane. DW is literally giving rookie QB play,” another commenter wrote.

“So the rest of the game don’t matter?” another asked.

The Browns have reason to celebrate a 4-2 start. The reaction to their post also showed why the quarterback discussion hasn’t disappeared with the wins.

Deshaun Watson’s QBR Shows Sharp Split

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi supplied numbers that capture the divide following Cleveland’s victory over Baltimore.

Watson’s QBR through the first three quarters stood at 22.6, ranking 32nd among 33 qualifying quarterbacks. In the fourth quarter, that figure jumped to 70.4 — ninth in the league.

The Ravens game provided another example of how much Cleveland has needed those late contributions. The offense produced just 46 net yards and three first downs before halftime. All five first-half possessions ended in punts, leaving Cleveland scoreless and trailing by 10.

Watson eventually delivered the biggest throw of the afternoon, connecting with Jerry Jeudy for 33 yards on third-and-5 during the final possession. That completion helped set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

The defense gave Cleveland that opportunity. After allowing 10 points on Baltimore’s first two possessions, the Browns shut out the Ravens the rest of the way. Carson Schwesinger’s forced fumble also set up the offense at Baltimore’s 35-yard line for its only touchdown.

Watson delivered when Cleveland needed him most. Getting more from the offense earlier would ease the burden on a defense that has repeatedly kept the Browns within striking distance.

Todd Monken Acknowledges Browns’ Offensive Problems

Browns coach Todd Monken has been candid about the slow starts while continuing to credit Watson for his ability to finish.

“We haven’t played our best football on offense. And we’ve had moments on special teams where we’ve let some things slip. I love the way our guys play. Like, we’ve got the right guys, but we do too many things on the offensive side of the ball that hurt us. That doesn’t allow us to stack plays. Coaching and playing collectively,” Monken said. “We’re under construction, man.”

Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer had a similar take.

“The bottom line is, we just need to execute better earlier in the games and get into a rhythm, and that’s really what it comes down to,” Switzer said. “No matter what tempo you’re playing at, no matter what we’re calling, we just need to go out there and communicate, execute, and that’s going to take care of it.”

Watson also acknowledged after the Baltimore victory that Cleveland still needs to put together a more complete performance.

“We’re close. There’s spots, there’s flashes. We just got to be consistent overall,” Watson said.

The Browns visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday seeking their fifth victory in seven games.