Speculation on Browns Star Grows After Actions at Minicamp

Now that the Cleveland Browns have moved past the reading of tea leaves when it comes to the relative engagement in the offseason program of defensive end Myles Garrett, the team can turn its attention to worrying about the other veterans on the team. There has already been chatter about a Denzel Ward trade–mostly to say it’s not happening in the short term–and now, we can add star safety Grant Delpit to the mix.

Delpit is certainly a different case from what was going on with Garrett, because he has been around the team at OTAs, though he was not at all of them and has not participated in the drills. On Tuesday, according to Browns reporters, Delpit was present at the team’s mandatory minicamp but he was again not participating.

It’s not clear just yet, but it is possible that Delpit is fine to practice and is conducting a bit of a “hold-in,” where he attends practice but does not go through the drills so as to avoid the fines that would come with a hold out. Delpit is in the final year of his three-year, $36 million contract with the Browns and could be seeking a new deal.

Browns Not Saying Whether Grant Delpit Is Injured

Browns coach Todd Monken was not divulging much about the situation when pressed by reporters. If Delpit is not withholding services because he wants a new contract, he could simply be injured. At this point in the offseason, the Browns are not required to divulge details on player injuries, and Monken was clear he was not going to address that.

From Monken’s press conference, he was asked, “Delpit didn’t do anything. Is that an injury or a hold-in situation?”

To which Monken said, “Again, I won’t comment on injuries.”

The question came again: “So, it is an injury?

Monken: “I’m just saying I won’t comment on injuries.”

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Grant Delpit a Key Leader

Delpit is a former second-round pick who is entering his seventh NFL season–he missed his rookie year with a torn Achilles tendon, an injury from which he bounced back nicely. He is a popular and outspoken figure for the Browns, and has established himself as a leader on and off the field.

He said last year that he was inspired by former Browns safety Rodney McLeod Jr., a Super Bowl champ and 13-year veteran who joined the team for the final two years of his career. McLeod helped teach Delpit how to lead his position group, and the defense more generally.

Said Delpit, who was voted the Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2025: “(McLeod Jr.) definitely helped me kind of mature as a player the last two years he was here. So, he kind of prepared me for this role that I’m in now. I was always ready to lead the room and really take it on my shoulders. So, I’m excited to be that guy on the defense and take everybody with me.”

Browns Could Extend Contract

The Browns could look to trade Delpit this offseason, if they’re fully committing to a youth movement–but he is only 27, hardly past his prime, and again, his leadership is valuable around so many inexperienced pieces.

More likely, the Browns do work out a new contract for him, because he can be had at a reasonable price. Per Spotrac, Delpit would warrant $8.8 million per year, with a projected four-year, $35 million contract seen as his market value.