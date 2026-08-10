Browns 1st-Round Pick Handed Troubling News Ahead of Season

The Cleveland Browns selected offensive tackle Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick to bolster the offensive line.

Fano was expected to be a Day 1 starter and a huge part of the offensive line for years to come. However, he has struggled in training camp, and Browns analyst Ernesto Cova of FanSided doesn’t think Fano is ready to start.

“Cleveland’s other first-round rookie, however, might not be that far along yet,” Cova wrote. “Spencer Fano has had some great moments, and he’s working tirelessly to get up to speed and secure the starting left tackle job. However, the Browns continue to ramp him up slowly. He’s still splitting first-team reps with Dawand Jones, who’s reportedly in the best shape of his career and may have a legitimate chance to start at left tackle early on in the season.

“That’s not necessarily a bad thing, and it doesn’t mean Fano is a bust or will never get there. But it seems like he’ll need a bit more time to get a handle on the speed and physicality of the pros. There’s no need to panic, though.”

Although Fano has struggled in camp, the ninth-overall pick could be on the bench to start the year. Yet, he still figures to be a key part of the offensive line for years to come.

Browns HC Open to Slowly Bringing Fano Along

Although Cleveland selected Fano ninth overall, he wasn’t guaranteed a starting spot.

New Browns head coach Todd Monken said Cleveland is open to starting Jones ahead of Fano to give the rookie more time.

“I’m sure I would agree with you. I think there’s a world in a number of spots where a player could end up starting while you get the other players up to speed. We’re not really there yet … Let’s start with Dawand. He’s in the best shape of his life. He’s out there competing, talking smack, seems to be in a really good place, and we want to reward that,” Monken said.

“We also want to bring Spencer along at a pace we feel is the best way to build his confidence, and I think Hop’s (George Warhop) doing a great job with that.”

Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2023 and missed most of last season due to a knee injury.

Fano Gets Into Altercation With Jared Verse

During the Browns’ training camp, Fano and star pass rusher Jared Verse got into a fight.

Fano and Verse got into an altercation as the two were going at it. But before the fight, Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock believes it was Fano’s best practice of his tenure.

“But the other reason to love the fight: This felt like the best practice Fano has had yet, an important step as he remains locked in a position battle with Dawand Jones for the starting left tackle job. It also for the first time showed a trait in Fano that the Browns have been talking about since they drafted him. Fano has been kind. He’s been thoughtful. And on Saturday, Fano finally showed the other side of himself,” Bastock wrote.

The Browns will open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.