Browns ‘Optimism’ on Star for Week 6 vs. Ravens

Coming into the Cleveland Browns‘ key showdown against the Ravens on Sunday, the big remaining question is who, exactly, will be on the field. We know that star quarterback Lamar Jackson is out for Baltimore, but two Cleveland stars are on the fence, too–linebacker Carson Schwesinger and running back Quinshon Judkins.

The Browns appear unlikely to have star defensive lineman Mason Graham, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who wrote on Twitter/X: “Browns DT Mason Graham, listed as questionable for today’s Week 6 game against the Ravens, is not expected to play today.

The Browns elevated Sam Kamara and Chris Williams again from the practice squad on Saturday, an indication that Graham (knee) would not be ready for Sunday.

Browns Could Get Quinshon Judkins, Carson Schwesinger

But good news could come for the two other key Browns stars, according to Ian Rapoport of ESPN. There is a chance, still, that Judkins and Schwesinger could play, despite missing most of practice this week.

From Rapoport: “#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will workout pregame to determine his status, sources say. He practiced just once this week. Meanwhile, LB Carson Schwesinger (ankle) will do the same, with optimism that he goes.”

The Browns will release their list of inactives 90 minutes before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.