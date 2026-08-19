Browns Given Shock Prediction on ‘Unlimited’ Taylen Green

On one hand, there is a very real conversation that could be had about the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Taylen Green‘s place on the roster–and, indeed, whether he will have one at all. Green has all but been forgotten here in Browns training camp, as the focus has been squarely on the competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, a fairly uninspiring duo thus far this offseason. The leftover reps go to Dillon Gabriel and Green, taken with the first pick of the sixth round in this year’s draft, has been an afterthought.

It’s entirely possible that Green could be slid onto the Browns’ practice squad when the 53-man cuts come at the end of August, especially if Cleveland wants to keep Gabriel and would be faced with carrying four quarterbacks. But that would expose Green to being poached by another team–which means that the Browns could actually see Green sign elsewhere in just two weeks.

Or, on the flip side, they could be gearing up for Taylen Green, starting quarterback.

Browns Starting Taylen Green Not ‘Far-Fetched’

And we do not mean preseason starter, though Browns coach Todd Monken did say he expects Green to see the field for an ample stretch of time in the preseason finale against New England. But beyond that, ESPN’s Seth Walder, in taking a realistic look at how things could shake out for the Browns going forward, is predicting Green will compete for the starting job in 2027–after getting a taste of starting in 2026.

Walder projects: “Cleveland’s 2027 quarterback competition will be between a first-round pick and … Taylen Green. This essentially is a bet that Green will be starting for the Browns by the end of 2026. He might be the fourth-string quarterback at the moment, but I hardly think this is far-fetched, considering the poor track records of Watson (as a Brown), Sanders and Dillon Gabriel.”

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Taylen Green Ran a 4.36-Second 40

Such is the nature of the Browns’ quarterback situation that the notion of a rookie being essentially cut after training camp or being the team’s eventual starter each sound equally plausible. But it is a good bet that the Browns do try to hold onto Green, who is 6-foot-6, just 23 years old and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine in February, fastest for a quarterback in 23 years.

As prominent NFL insider Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote in the weeks after the draft, “Green has unlimited potential. If Monken and the Browns can polish up those various fundamental skills, Green could become a dangerous weapon for the Browns.”

Browns Could Get Creative

In most circles, the weapon Green is imagined to be for the Browns is something along the lines of a gadget-play QB who can run a wildcat or get open on a flea-flicker.

There is a reason, after all, that Green was still on the board in the sixth round. It’s because of his slow and extensive release, which just takes too long and is too easy for opponents to diagnose. Interceptions were one of his big problems both at Arkansas and Boise State before that. Green threw 35 of them in four years, including 11 last year for the Razorbacks, an indication that this was not an issue he improved upon as his career progressed but rather, it got worse.

But with his size, speed and arm strength, Monken has said he would be open to trying Green in different situations. (Though he did not mention QB1 among them,)

Said Monken: “Certainly, when you have a player with those kinds of traits, when can you utilize those? Obvious reasons – short yardage, goal line, four-minute, critical times when you’ve got to be able to run the ball and the defense is going to have an extra element in the box, having an athletic quarterback can be critical to having success. So, if he’s able to do that, then we’ll certainly put him in a position if we think that can help us win a game for sure.”