Browns Face Backlash for Steelers Jab During Schedule Release

The Cleveland Browns have already started taking shots at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns learned their schedule for the season on Wednesday, and like many teams, announced the release with various gimmicks and videos on social media.

The Browns’ team account on X used memes for their opponents this season and didn’t hold back on the Steelers. Pittsburgh was represented by a dumpster on fire rolling down the road. The post got lots of attention, garnering more than 3 million views and hundreds of comments.

“As a Cleveland Browns fan, if that ain’t the pot calling the kettle black I don’t know what is,” one fan said.

“Cleveland Browns trying to troll like they’re not the laughing stock of professional sports,” a Steelers supported said. “Sit this one out lil bro.”

Another added: “This coming from a team who not only hasn’t ever won a Super Bowl, but hasn’t even been to one.”

Former Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown also entered the mix. He put the Browns logo next to a massage parlor, a clear shot at Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback Deshaun Watson for his off-field allegations.

Browns Face Divisional Foes at Key Points

The Browns schedule is bookended by a pair of AFC North matchups. They’ll open with the Cincinnati Bengals before heading to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. Cleveland wraps up the season with a Week 17 matchup against the Steelers and a finale against the Ravens.

“You go into the season versus the division, and you go out of the season versus the division, getting ready for that second season that you earn through these tough, hard-fought games,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “Those division games late in our calendar oftentimes include weather, and they’ll be ugly and messy and windy and maybe snowy. But it’s always fun to go up against your division.”

The Browns and Steelers will first meet up in Pittsburgh on Oct. 12.

Browns Heading to London to Face Vikings

The Browns will “host” the Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 5 at at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s the first international game for the franchise since 2017.

“That London experience is always really special, and I think our players and coaches will relish the opportunity to go put our game on display in a city like London,” Stefanski said. “It’s a great opportunity to go up against a playoff team from last season. Coach (Kevin) O’Connell does an outstanding job with his team. So, we certainly know that this is going to be a really, really hard-fought contest. But it’s exciting to do it on the world stage.”

Cleveland has a lot to figure out before the regular season ramps up, particularly at quarterback. The Browns will face the Panthers, Eagles and Rams in the preseason as they get their depth chart in order.

“Those are going to be big weeks for our football team in terms of how we’re coming together — offense, defense, special teams,” Stefanski said. “Those will be big weeks in terms of evaluation, how it is all shaking out, with some really tough decisions at the end of August. But we’re looking forward to those weeks.”