Stephen A. Smith Just Put Browns QB Deshaun Watson in His Place

Deshaun Watson has given the Cleveland Browns enough problems with his play, and Stephen A. Smith believes his comments are adding to them.

The ESPN personality unloaded on Watson during First Take, criticizing the quarterback for complaining about media expectations while struggling to justify his place in the starting lineup.

“Deshaun Watson in Cleveland, you have been awful,” Smith said. “And if you were to get arrested for being awful, I wouldn’t knock it. I said it months ago. I’m going to say it again. It has been very, very bad.

“But I’m going to tell you how you just made it worse. Awful is one thing. Stupid is another. I’m not calling you stupid Deshaun Watson. Wouldn’t disrespect you like that bro. I’m calling your actions stupid. You know why? You’re complaining about people talking about you playing football. Haven’t you done other things that people could be talking about? They’re not bringing it up. None of it. I’m not going to bring it up now. None of it.”

Smith urged Watson to recognize what it meant for the conversation to center on his work as a quarterback.

“You’re actually being talked about as it pertains to football. How, with all that you have been through Deshaun, could you be complaining about people talking about football? You should embrace every football conversation because there’s ammunition to talk about things other than football. Think!”

Deshaun Watson Has Already Added to Browns Drama Twice

The Browns have played one regular-season game, and Watson has already twice turned a poor performance into a larger controversy with his comments.

It started during the preseason, when Watson objected to fans booing him against the Buffalo Bills. He maintained that the reaction was personal and pointed to fans cheering when he suffered his Achilles injury in 2024.

“It’s a little more personal than that. So, I think that’s a disrespectful thing,” Watson said.

Two days later, Watson walked back those comments, acknowledging the frustration over Cleveland’s investment in him and his disappointing results.

“Moving forward, I just want to focus on football,” Watson said in his August 24 opening statement.

Watson was again taking issue with the scrutiny this week. Asked whether a strong performance would help him keep the starting job and build goodwill before the home opener, he put the discussion on the media.

“I think the media has this expectation that I’m supposed to throw 400 yards, five touchdowns every week,” Watson said.

Watson finished Week 1 with 205 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception in Cleveland’s 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shedeur Sanders Waits Behind Deshaun Watson

Shedeur Sanders remains second on Cleveland’s depth chart, leaving Todd Monken with an alternative if Watson’s struggles continue.

Sanders would have his own questions to answer if given another opportunity. He threw seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a rookie, starting seven games. A change would give Cleveland another look at its young quarterback, with no guarantee of an immediate turnaround.

Monken has continued to back Watson. Asked Wednesday whether Watson needed a strong game in Tampa Bay to earn the start in the home opener, the coach pushed back.

“I wouldn’t say that. I always expect our players to play well; I wouldn’t put them out there if I didn’t,” Monken said.

For now, Watson gets another start against the Buccaneers while Sanders waits. A better performance would give Monken something more substantial to defend heading into Cleveland’s home opener.