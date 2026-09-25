Browns Make Strong Deshaun Watson Claim Before Home Opener

Todd Monken says Deshaun Watson has carried the momentum from his first win of the season onto the practice field.

The Cleveland Browns coach offered another strong endorsement Friday, saying Watson had put together his best week as the team prepares for Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers. Monken sees a quarterback gaining confidence after a difficult start — and believes there is considerably more to come.

“He’s had his best week, you know, he really has. And I think that’s been building, I think that’s been building from becoming the starter after the first week being disappointed and the second half that he played last week,” Monken said Friday.

“And I think, I mean you’d have to speak to him, but I think his confidence should be at an all-time high, you know, and the excitement of an opportunity, a third opportunity to continue to just grow and develop as a player. Because again, he’s just scratching the surface, the last couple days, couple weeks.”

Deshaun Watson Builds Momentum After Browns Win

Watson gave Monken something tangible to build on in Tampa Bay. He completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 23-19 victory, helping the Browns erase a 10-point deficit and improve to 1-1.

Rookie receiver Denzel Boston turned a catch into a 55-yard touchdown late in the third quarter. Watson later found tight end Blake Whiteheart for the go-ahead 17-yard score, and Cleveland’s defense protected the lead after a lengthy weather delay.

The challenge now is producing that kind of football over consecutive weeks. Monken has been willing to allow for some growing pains. Earlier in the week, he explained that describing Watson as a young player was a reference to his limited recent playing time and adjustment to a new offense. At 31, Watson is an experienced quarterback, but Monken believes the extended time away cost him valuable practice time and game reps.

“Hearing positive things, it builds confidence, it builds courage, it builds that team chemistry. It makes a person feel good,” Watson said.

Deshaun Watson Faces Uncertain Reception in Cleveland

The reception awaiting Watson at Huntington Bank Field remains less certain. He heard boos during Cleveland’s preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills and afterward said he believed the hostility went beyond his performance. That history adds another layer to his first regular-season home appearance of the year, even after the win over Tampa Bay.

Asked whether winning would bring more support from fans, Watson answered, “I don’t know.” He otherwise emphasized moving forward and trying to give Cleveland another victory.

“I don’t never try to go at war with the fans, so the biggest thing is just, ready for support, ready to feel their energy, ready to get this big dub for the city of Cleveland, and continue this great feeling that we have this week,” Watson said. “So that’s my motto, is just keep pushing forward, finding ways to win on Sunday to take advantage of the opposing team and get a W.”

Monken has encouraged Watson to trust the work that brought him back to the field.

“Let it rip. What do you have to fear? Let it rip, man,” Monken said.

The Browns host Carolina on Sunday before a quick turnaround for a Thursday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.