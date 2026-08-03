Browns Send Strong Message to QB Dillon Gabriel

Dillon Gabriel entered training camp on the outside of the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition, but his performance is forcing the team to reconsider his workload.

Gabriel has primarily worked behind Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who have alternated first-team reps through the opening week of camp. However, head coach Todd Monken said Gabriel has earned more opportunities with his play. It was evident during Monday’s practice, with the former third-round pick getting more opportunities.

“At some point when you start in the spring or some point in the spring in the fall, you have to set some form of a depth chart in terms of reps,” Monken said. “That’s just the way it goes. And I said it the other day, the player, everybody’s competing, but you’re not guaranteed the same amount of reps.

“So it’s up to the player to take advantage and maximize those reps, which I feel like Dillon has done. So we’ll see as we move forward. If that continues, we’ll continue to up his reps. I mean, he’s earned that. That’s what every player should expect, right? If they play well, you have to up their reps or what’s the purpose of playing well?”

Browns Face Crowded Quarterback Room

Gabriel still faces a difficult path to a prominent role — or roster spot — even if his practice workload increases. Watson and Sanders have operated as Cleveland’s top two quarterbacks since Monken took over. The Browns also selected Taylen Green in the sixth round of the 2026 draft, adding a developmental prospect with impressive size and athletic upside.

That leaves Gabriel as the apparent odd man out in a crowded room. The Browns could explore a trade before the season, although Gabriel’s uncertain value could complicate a potential deal. If Cleveland tries to move Gabriel or Green to the practice squad, the player would first have to clear waivers and could be claimed by another team.

General manager Andrew Berry has not ruled out keeping all four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. The Browns entered camp with a similarly crowded room last year, and Berry wants to preserve flexibility while the competition unfolds.

“I am,” Berry said when asked if he was open to carrying four quarterbacks. “I think you’ve heard me say it’s the most valuable position, and look, they’ve got to earn it. It’s not a situation where guys are on scholarship in terms of a roster spot. So, we’ll see.”

Dillon Gabriel Focused on Maximizing Reps

Gabriel has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the Browns began reorganizing their quarterback room. He last spoke publicly during Cleveland’s voluntary minicamp in April, when he dismissed the idea that he was focused on where he stood in the competition.

“I’m just running my own race and focus on what I can control and that’s mastering my reps and doing it at a high level,” Gabriel said. “I’ve been in a bunch of competitions up until this point. You just got to focus on yourself and master those reps so you can keep getting better and ultimately the best player will play.”

Gabriel started six games as a rookie after the Browns benched Joe Flacco. He completed 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, finishing with a 1-5 record.

He protected the football but struggled to generate explosive plays, averaging just 5.1 yards per attempt. His season was interrupted by a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens, and Sanders remained the starter after Gabriel was cleared.