Browns Send Strong Message on Shedeur Sanders’ Future

Shedeur Sanders lost the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job, but Todd Monken made it clear his opportunity has only been delayed.

Sanders will sit alongside Deshaun Watson during Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green will handle the quarterback duties, giving the Browns an extended look at the two players who spent most of the summer waiting behind Watson and Sanders.

The decision removes Sanders from the immediate picture. Monken’s comments about his future, however, suggest the Browns expect to see him behind center again.

“I’m excited about the long game for him,” Monken said. “There are certain things he has to continue to work on, and he’s going to continue to grow leaps and bounds because he’s a sponge; takes it all in, he really does. … So, I just think it’s a matter of time before we get a chance to see that.”

Watson will start the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Monken has said it is not a week-to-week decision. But Sanders appears well-positioned as the Browns’ primary alternative if Watson struggles or is unavailable. Given Watson’s recent injury history, Sanders may need to be ready sooner than expected.

That said, the clock is still clicking. The Browns hold two first round picks next season and could end up pursing their quarterback of the future.

Browns Encouraged by Shedeur Sanders’ Growth

Sanders entered the offseason well behind Watson in Monken’s estimation. Watson’s experience gave him a natural advantage, but Sanders performed well enough for the Browns to expand his workload and turn the competition into a legitimate race.

“Early on, in my opinion, it was pretty obvious that Deshaun was ahead because of his experience, right?” Monken said. “He should be, there’s no difference there.”

Sanders began closing the gap once the Browns saw how he processed coaching and responded to increased responsibility.

“From the jump in the offseason, when he showed some things that I really liked, the way he’s wired, that’s when we made the decision to give him more reps,” Monken said. “That’s when we decided to make it a competition for Shedeur, and for us. That was the point of it all, to get where he’s at today.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Has No Regrets

Sanders made seven starts as a rookie and received most of Cleveland’s preseason work alongside Watson. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his start against the Buffalo Bills.

“I don’t live with regrets. Anything I’ve done, that’s just who I am,” Sanders said after that game. “I sleep better at night knowing I did everything I can, and however things fall, they fall.”

Sitting Sanders against New England for the preseason finale indicates that the Browns have already gathered the information they need.

“We’re not playing him because we’d like to see Dillon more,” Monken said. “It worked out last game where it wasn’t fair to him. In order to see more of him and Taylen, there’s just not enough reps. There’s nothing else.”

The Browns open the regular season on September 13 against the Jaguars before visiting Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.