Browns Concerns Raised on Struggling Rookie in Tough Matchup

No matter which defensive end lines up against Cleveland Browns rookie left tackle Spencer Fano on Sunday against the Texans, he will be looking across at one of the best in the NFL. Houston boasts a front that has edge rusher Will Anderson on one side, and Danielle Hunter on the opposite end, and according to Pro Football Focus, both are Top 10 players at their positions this season. Fano has admitted to having his struggles lately and he’s been right. Going against talented veterans TJ Watt in Pittsburgh one week and Saints edge Chase Young the next, Fano has allowed 14 pressures in his last two games. He had allowed 14 pressures in the first seven games of his career combined.

For a rookie in his spot against Houston, that’s a big concern.

Spencer Fano Must Trust His Technique

Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer pointed out that the problem is two-fold. One, no doubt, Fano–the No. 9 pick in last year’s draft–is lacking the experience to make adjustments on the fly. The other is that teams now have a lot more to work with on him, scouting-wise, and he will need to understand veteran teams are attacking his weaknesses.

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Said Switzer: “As far as Spencer as an individual, just keep trusting his technique and keep growing his technique. The one thing Hop (George Warhop) mentioned the other day was, there’s now some tape out there on him. So, guys may have a plan, maybe that’s part of it. And then he just needs to keep developing his techniques and really trusting himself, because, he’s shown the ability to be as good as he wants to be, and he wants to be good. He’s wired the right way, he’s very diligent. So yeah, just keep trusting your techniques and keep developing your techniques.”

Browns Not Doing Enough to Help

There is also a question of what the Browns could do to help Fano. The team could have done something at the trade deadline to bring in a blocking tight end, one of the areas the Browns were said to be trying to address. They did not do so, though, and that’s not going to help Fano much this week, against this front.

The Browns have not been very good at helping or chipping top edge rushers. But, Switzer said, they will keep trying.

The OC said: “We’re always conscious of the matchups there. And I mean, look, there’s good edge rushers all around the league. And it doesn’t matter who’s at tackle, you’re going to chip and you’re going to do those things for the elite edge rusher. So, that’s something that’s always at the front of our mind of every game plan.”