Browns Predicted to Make Surprising Decision on Rookie WR KC Concepcion

The Cleveland Browns used a first-round pick on Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion to bolster the receiving group.

Cleveland has been searching for a true No. 1 receiver for years, and the Browns selected Concepcion to be that. The Browns also selected Denzel Boston in the second round to add to the receiver group.

Although Concepcion is expected to be a key part of the offense, he’s also predicted to have another role. Ahead of training camp, Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes Cleveland will use Concepcion as their primary punt returner.

“I think rookie KC Concepcion will be the primary punt returner. I think the competition for the kickoff return and core special teams coverage jobs will be among players already slotted to make the roster as backups. Youth should win out, even as camp brings us a set of surprises. Like having a quarterback competition with no true favorite, some things happen every year,” Jackson wrote.

The Browns using Concepcion as their punt returner is a bit of a surprise as he’s expected to be a key part of the offense. And, there are injury concerns being a punt returner. So using their first-round pick and impact rookie in that role will raise some eyebrows.

Yet, Concepcion appears to be the frontrunner to win the job. He returned 25 punts for 456 yards and 2 touchdowns last season at Texas A&M.

Browns Expect Concepcion to Make an Impact

Cleveland’s offense added some key weapons this offseason, and the Browns expect them to make an impact.

Although Concepcion and Boston are rookies, wide receiver coach Christian Jones believes both can make an immediate impact.

“Expectations are great, but it’s all about the work they put in,” Jones said. “I think we all expect that from them. That’s the standard we’re going to hold them to, but it’s always up to them on what they’re going to be able to do and what they want to do themselves.

“So my job is to get the best out of them. That’s my goal for them. And that’s what we’re going to try to achieve. But the onus is always on me to get them there and on them to (do it).”

Although Concepcion will likely be the punt returner for the Browns, Jones expects him and Boston to still make an impact in the passing game.

Todd Monken Compares Concepcion to Ex-Ravens WR

Monken served as the Baltimore Ravens‘ offensive coordinator last season, and he believes Concepcion reminds him a lot of Zay Flowers.

“There are some traits that are similar to [Flowers],” Monken said. “But I love when people spoke about KC, it reminded me of Zay in that, in terms of how he practiced, what he brings in every day. And if you’re looking for that comparison, that I can compare, I believe he’s going to bring that like Zay did.”

If Concepcion can be anything close to Flowers, it would be a massive addition to the Browns’ offense and give Cleveland a true No. 1 receiver.

Yet, only time will tell if Concepcion can live up to the comparison to Flowers.