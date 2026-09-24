Browns’ Deshaun Watson Makes Surprise Statement on Future

At age 31, and with a twice-repaired Achilles tendon that has been one factor limiting him to 21 games in the past five seasons, it would be fair to assume that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is playing out the string here in his NFL career. He has enough experience and enough success on his resume in the years before he came to Cleveland to eke out a living as a decent backup option once his massive $230 million albatross contract is up after this year, but there are few who think he is a real starting option beyond this season, for the Browns or elsewhere.

So, it was something of a surprise on Monday when head coach Todd Monken said on Monday that Watson is a young and improving quarterback. He was better in Week 2 than he had been in the disastrous opener against Jacksonville, but hardly the second coming of Otto Graham.

Except, that’s how Watson sees himself–no, not as Graham, but as a solid NFL quarterbacking option who should be starting beyond this season. In fact, Watson said he is planning on moving forward with his career after this season, with an aim of being a starter. That probably won’t happen in Cleveland, but there are other spots where Watson could be a fit.

Asked if he sees himself as young, Watson said, “I’m not sure. I feel like I have a lot of football left in my game, in my career, and that’s how I approach the game. That’s how I approach my preparation on and off the field. And yeah, I feel like, I’m ten years in, but still got a lot of football to play, definitely for myself.”

Deshaun Watson: “I feel like I have a lot of football left in my game, in my career.” https://t.co/XJVh79KLmI pic.twitter.com/fmqiZKMPUM— Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) September 23, 2026

Deshaun Watson: ‘I Know My Preparation’

Considering Watson’s age and injury history, it could be way off base to say the Browns starter will have “a lot” of football left in his career. But he did pull through for Cleveland in Week 2 in Tampa, when he rallied the team back to get and keep a lead for the year’s first win.

It was pointed out to Watson that he still has doubters.

As he said: “I know my preparation. I know what I put in, the time I put in, the thought, the sacrifice that I put in for that moment on Sunday. So, it was definitely a great team win. I needed everyone around me to be able to get that win. And I want to keep on improving and trying to get more. So, like I mentioned before, I love the game. I love what the game brings into this locker room as a team. And I just enjoy playing the game, and this is what I’ve been doing my whole life. So, like I said, I want to continue to play for as long as possible.”