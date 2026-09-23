Browns Predicted to Make ‘Bold’ Shedeur Sanders Trade Before NFL Deadline

We are still about seven weeks out from the arrival of the NFL trade deadline, and only one week into the Cleveland Browns‘ Deshaun Watson resuscitation, so it is a bit premature to start linking the two. Much can happen for the team at quarterback, and if history has taught us anything, it’s that much will happen for the Browns at quarterback. It always does. The most likely outcome remains that Watson fizzles out or gets hurt and we see Shedeur Sanders as the QB1 before Halloween.

But if the second half of the Browns upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday in Week 2 made you a believer in a late-blooming Watson emergence, then you’re probably thinking, Shedeur who? Maybe this will just be Watson’s job all season. That level of faith and enthusiasm is admirable, if not foolhardy. But if that faith is, indeed, rewarded, the Browns might have an opportunity on their hands in the coming weeks.

Browns Could Be in Position to Make a Shedeur Sanders Trade

Amid a raft of NFL starting quarterback injuries, the Browns could be in a strong position to make a trade to send Sanders elsewhere. If Watson can string together a few good starts, and if the Browns offense looks competent through the rest of September and into October, Cleveland might feel confident enough in its depth at the position to send Sanders away.

Considering that teams like the Giants, Commanders and Falcons have found themselves with quarterback messes to deal with, there could even be a market for Sanders, after he showed some improvement in training camp and the preseason.

‘I Think the Browns Deal Shedeur Sanders Before the Deadline’

At ESPN Cleveland, that is the view of the ever-positive Tony Rizzo, who is buying into the Browns’ newfound Watson appreciation. So much so, in fact, that Rizzo is predicting that the Browns will trade Sanders.

He suggests that Watson will get 12 starts this year, and that Dillon Gabriel will be the backup once he gets off injured reserve because of a back injury. Gabriel can come off the IR in Week 5.

Said Rizzo on Wednesday morning: “I think the Browns deal Shedeur before the deadline, I think Gabriel’s your backup and Taylen Green is your third. I think Deshaun could start a dozen games. I do. I hope so.”

DeShaun Watson Using His Legs More

Possible? Sure. But it would all require a big series of “ifs” to turn toward the Browns’ favor. One of those is the decision-making, health and performance of Watson. Browns fans will be understandably skeptical there, but coach Todd Monken did mention a very positive development–Watson was more effective with his legs in Week 2.

That will open up some options for Monken’s offense.

Said Monken: “It has to be a weapon for him and us to use his legs. He is athletic. He has a good feeling for that. And he certainly…he’s asked for it. He said, ‘Don’t be afraid to use my legs.’ And so that’s been a big part the first couple of weeks.

“And he made a number of plays with his legs, a couple of big third downs, won a design run, one a scramble, did a nice job on a naked where we didn’t get off on the snap count. He dumped it down to Harold (Fannin Jr.) for a first down. So, you can certainly see that there’s a lot to clean up, but that definitely showed up.”