Browns Give Grim Warning on Taylen Green, Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns entered the third game of the preseason slate having made up their collective minds at quarterback, putting Deshaun Watson in as the starter with Shedeur Sanders as the QB2. The game against the patriots would finally give backups Dillon Gabriel, a starter last year, and rookie Taylen Green, a sixth-round pick a chance to get some live action after having spent most of camp watching the Watson vs. Sanders battle.

Gabriel and Green did not disappoint in a 37-13 win over the Patriots. It was mostly a game of second- and third-stringers, mixed in with players who probably won’t be on either team’s roster as of next week.

Gabriel went 12-for-15 passing with 186 yards and three touchdowns in the game, posting a near-perfect 157.9 rating. Green was 5-for-7 with 27 yards but made a big impact with his legs and athleticism—he had eight carries for 66 yards, including a 30-yard run on an escape from his own end zone.

And despite that, coach Todd Monken indicated that one of them would have to go.

Browns ‘Can’t Keep’ Dillon Gabriel, Taylen Green

Speaking to Browns reporters after the game, Monken seemed to acknowledge that a four-man quarterback room is not ideal, and not something the Browns are looking to move forward with.

As he put it: “We’ve got a lot to talk about, because I thought they both did some really good things. I really think the way they played was how I thought they would play. Dillon was very poised within himself, and then Taylen was going to have some splash plays, get him on the perimeter, use his athleticism, and keep working to refine his passing. It was fun to watch him play. But just like every position, we’re going to have to cut it down. We can’t keep everybody.”

Trade Dillon Gabriel, Keep Taylen Green?

The strongest likelihood is that Gabriel, a third-round pick last season, could be traded by the Browns for a draft pick. Gabriel does have some value around the league and, though it was only preseason, he looked very sharp on Thursday. He really has done nothing to lose his spot on the 53-man roster, but Gabriel could be the victim of circumstance.

Green is not a better quarterback than Gabriel, but at 6-foot-6 and with blazing 4.39-40-yard-dash speed, he is a long-term project the Browns want to keep around.

Gabriel said he accepts his lot with this team: “That’s the league for you. But I know what I’m about, and I’ve just got a good head on my shoulders. I take pride in that. You know, I went into this game a certain way, of course, but it is what it is.”

Browns QB Decision Unchanged

Monken was also asked whether the performance by Gabriel would change his outlook on the starting job, with Gabriel perhaps re-inserting himself into the mix. Anyone who has followed the Browns this offseason, though, knows that’s not happening.

Said Monken: “No, I don’t see it that way.”

And Monken did not completely rule out keeping all four quarterbacks. Asked about that directly, he said, “I’m not going to get into that right now. Andrew (Berry) and I haven’t had a chance to really talk about it.”