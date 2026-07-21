Browns Rookie Quarterback Gets Disappointing Prediction Ahead of Camp

The Cleveland Browns selected Taylen Green in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he hasn’t been given much of a chance to prove his talent.

Green is competing with Dillon Gabriel for the third-string quarterback job, but he didn’t get many snaps during minicamp. Cleveland is trying to figure out who’s the starting quarterback between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

So, ahead of training camp and preseason, Browns insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic believes Green is once again unlikely to get many snaps.

“The Browns drafted Taylen Green in the sixth round as a developmental quarterback,” Jackson wrote. “It’s too early to know if Green will get many practice or preseason game opportunities. He got no competitive reps in spring practices that were open to reporters. Under normal circumstances, a rookie would certainly have preseason opportunities and practice days to get more than his usual work. But here, the focus is on first finding a winner and then sorting out the rest of the depth chart.”

If Green doesn’t get many reps in training camp, it’s unclear if he will beat out Gabriel for the third-string job. But it also could hinder his development as he hasn’t gotten much of a chance to play in meaningful moments in practice or preseason games.

Green Willing to do Whatever it Takes

Cleveland selected Green in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft to be a developmental quarterback.

After he was selected, Green sent a clear message to the Browns and the fanbase that he’s willing to do whatever it takes to win.

“I’m a dawg and I’m competitive,” Green said after being drafted. “I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to get that first down, whatever it takes to score. Honestly, if that’s laying my shoulder down to get a first down or if that’s hurdling somebody, I’m going to make sure I’m going to put my team in the best place to win and have the opportunity to do it. And I’m going to give all I have, all my might and all I got into it. So that’s why I want to let the franchise and let the fans know.”

Green knew the Browns quarterback room is deep, but he said he was excited to learn from them all.

“It’s a deep quarterback room, and I’m just excited to compete and get out there and to learn,” Green said. “They’ve got . . . a lot of experience, especially Deshaun in the NFL. So I’m hoping to just take everything in and hit the ground running and just be excited and put my best foot forward and get to work.”

Green played college football at Arkansas and Boise State.

Browns Still Without Starting QB

New head coach Todd Monken said he wanted to have a starting quarterback named before training camp.

However, that wasn’t the case, as Monken said both Sanders and Watson earned more of a chance to win the starting job.

“They’ve both played well enough to earn the right to compete to start,” Monken said.

Cleveland will open its season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.