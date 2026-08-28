Browns QB Taylen Green Gets Honest on Position Change

Cleveland Browns quarterback Taylen Green put his rare athletic skill set on display in his first preseason action, generating a real conversation about his future with the team.

The sixth-round rookie played the entire second half of the Browns’ 37-13 win over the New England Patriots. Green completed 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards while adding a team-high 66 rushing yards on eight carries.

His best work came after Cleveland took possession at its own 2-yard line. Green escaped pressure in the end zone and accelerated through the defense for a 30-yard gain, turning a potential safety into a first down.

The play sparked a 15-play, 98-yard touchdown march that running back Davon Booth finished with an 8-yard run. Green completed all four of his passes and rushed five times for 46 yards during the possession.

Green’s combination of size and speed has led to questions about whether he could contribute in another role. The 6-foot-6 quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at the NFL combine, making him one of the most physically intriguing prospects in his draft class.

Green acknowledged he’s been asked about switching positions in the past. However, it has never been under consideration for him.

“I told them no,” Green said. “I’m a quarterback through and through, and I’m sticking to that.”

Browns See Plenty to Refine With Taylen Green

Browns head coach Todd Monken expected Green to produce at least a few explosive plays against the Patriots. He just did not anticipate it coming with the rookie scrambling out of his own end zone.

“I told you somewhere there was going to be a 20-yard play, I just didn’t know how,” Monken said. “I didn’t expect to be backed up, almost get a safety, but that’s what he is — just a tremendous athlete that is highly intelligent. You saw it. There’s a lot to work with there, and we’ve just got to refine it.

“I’m happy for him that he got the chance to play. He doesn’t get a ton of reps. Just doesn’t. So, it’s not all his fault. You can’t rep everybody. It’s just the way it goes.”

Prior to joining the Browns, Green spent three seasons at Boise State before transferring to Arkansas. During his college career, Green threw for 9,662 yards and 59 scores while adding 2,405 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on the ground.

Taylen Green Waiting on Browns Roster Decision

Green’s preseason debut came as the Browns prepared to finalize their initial 53-man roster. However, Cleveland has a complicated decision to make at quarterback. Deshaun Watson will open the season as the starter, while Shedeur Sanders is expected to serve as the primary backup. That leaves Gabriel and Green competing for what could be one remaining roster spot.

Gabriel made his own strong case against the Patriots, completing 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.

Green offers a different type of upside. He remains raw, but his physical tools could make it difficult for Cleveland to successfully stash him on the practice squad.

“That’s why we played both of them, to try to help us a little in terms of where we’re at from a roster standpoint,” Monken said. “We’ve got a lot to talk about, because I thought they both did some really good things.”

Green hopes his performance was enough to secure a place on the initial roster, but he understands that the decision is no longer in his hands.

“Honestly, I hope so, but at the same time I can only control what I can control,” Green said. “That’s out of my hands. I play football, so I’m going to do my best on the field and put it all out there. The higher-ups have their job and I have my job.”

The Browns could take the unconventional route and keep all four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. However, they will need to make that decision soon, with the roster deadline quickly approaching.