Browns Could Make Risky Decision on Forgotten QB

In the wake of the NFL draft, amid the exuberance over the haul that was brought in by the Cleveland Browns over those three days, there was even some rejoicing about a quarterback. Yes, the Browns did very little to address what is very clearly their weakest roster link, but they did add the intriguing prospect out of Arkansas, Taylen Green, with the first pick in the sixth round.

Green, you will remember, is an astounding athlete, a 6-foot-6 star who ran a 4.36 40-yard dash at the combine in February and was one of the most explosive big-play quarterbacks in college football last season. Unfortunately, he was an equal-opportunity big-play guy, throwing 11 interceptions in 12 games. That inconsistency is why so many teams passed on him in the draft, until the Browns stepped in and took a risk.

Green impressed in rookie camp in May, but since then, as the focus has shifted to the Browns’ QB1 battle, he has faded into the background, and has not been seen much in training camp.

What to Do With Taylen Green?

The question for the Browns is what to do with Green? Keep him on a roster that has three quarterbacks with starting experience for the team, and Cleveland will have to carry four players at the position. But, move him to the practice squad and the Browns will be at risk of another team poaching him–teams can sign layers off anyone’s practice squad as long as the player is signed to the 53-man roster.

The lack of production from Green, and the fact that he might not play much in the preseason, either, means he might not only have been forgotten on the list of priorities by the Browns, but that other teams won’t come hunting for him after roster decisions are made.

Browns Could Take Chance on Practice Squad for Taylen Green

Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com was asked about the prospects of Green on the 53 man roster this week and, speaking on “The Orange and Brown Talk,” podcast noted the practice squad is a viable option.

She said: “I don’t see, from what we are seeing out on the field, I don’t see that they are at this point trying to make sure that he can be on the roster. I almost have to wonder if they’re not going to maybe try to maybe get him onto the practice squad.”

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Browns Coudld Carry 4 QBs

However, the Browns could stick with four quarterbacks to enter the season, with one–perhaps Dillon Gabriel–shuffled off in a trade as the season goes on. It would be an unusual way to construct a roster, and it comes with its own risks because it means another position will be shortchanged. But the Browns are open to it.

Also from Cabot: “Andrew Berry did say something in his press conference at training camp, he said he would be willing to keep four quarterbacks on the roster. Now, generally, you don’t do that for the whole season, but you can keep four quarterbacks on the roster, we have seen them do that before. You can do that in the early going while you still work the phones a little bit and see if anybody wants to trade for one of your guys.

“But you can carry four and that way you can continue to develop Taylen Green.”