Browns $4 Million Starter at Risk of Missing Opener

The Cleveland Browns could be forced into a change at right guard before their season even begins.

Teven Jenkins was not on the field for the start of Thursday’s practice, adding uncertainty to his availability for Sunday’s opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie Austin Barber would start if Jenkins cannot play.

The absence came after Jenkins went inside with a trainer during Wednesday’s practice. With Barber already pushing for the job, Cleveland now has a health concern at its lone unsettled starting position on offense.

The Browns have not ruled out Jenkins out for Sunday. But it puts his status under closer watch as the Browns prepare to open on the road.

Browns Left Door Open at Right Guard

Before the latest setback, Browns coach Todd Monken indicated Jenkins remained the favorite to start. He stopped short of settling the position, however.

“We’re going to let it play out. We anticipate Teven (Jenkins) being our starting right guard,” Monken said Wednesday.

Monken added that he wanted to see how the rest of the week unfolded, citing the possibility of injuries during practice and the need for players across the roster to stay ready.

The competition had remained close enough to draw questions earlier in the week, too. Asked Monday whether the right guard battle was continuing, Monken left the possibility open while saying the Browns needed to evaluate where Jenkins stood once they returned to practice.

That leaves Barber with an opportunity to turn a training camp-long push into an opening-day assignment.

Austin Barber Has Impressed Browns Coaches

There was already reason to watch Barber before Jenkins’ absence. The rookie has earned praise from offensive coordinator Travis Switzer as he works to establish himself in Cleveland’s offense.

“His development has been impressive. He’s wired the right way,” Switzer said.

Jenkins offers the experience Barber is still building. Cleveland re-signed the veteran after he appeared in all 17 games last season, including four starts at right guard. Jenkins allowed no sacks and committed no penalties across 324 offensive snaps, per the Browns.

Jenkins’ experience carries added weight on a completely revamped Browns offensive line. Cleveland enters the season trying to establish chemistry up front while adjusting to Monken’s offense, and a late change at right guard could add another challenge to that process. The Browns retooled the unit during the offseason, highlighted by the addition of No. 9 overall pick Spencer Fano and veterans Zion Johnson and Tytus Howard.

The group will be responsible for protecting Deshaun Watson and creating running room for Quinshon Judkins, two priorities for an offense looking for a fresh start.

Barber has impressed enough to remain in the starting conversation, but stepping into the lineup Sunday would put that progress to an immediate test against Jacksonville with little margin for a slow adjustment.