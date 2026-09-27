Browns’ Todd Monken Has 2-Word Reaction to 1st Place News

Certainly, after taking a licking and looking a bit of a fool with the Cleveland Browns‘ embarrassing Week 1 loss to Jacksonville, coach Todd Monken has bounced back with aplomb, and showed his team and the locals just the kind of NFL coach he would like to be–enthusiastic, maybe to a fault, with his heart on his sleeve and honest about his teams’ accomplishments and foibles. It was all foibles in the opener, but with the upset win over the Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield in Week 2, that was changing. Then, with the thrilling come-from behind win over the Panthers in the home opener, 21-18.

It was a day in which Deshaun Watson could be celebrated despite decidedly ugly numbers: 16-for-30 with 144 yards. But he threw for two touchdowns and ran for 45 yards on 11 carries. Most important, the final touchdown came on a game winning pass to Harold Fannin with 1:48 to play, a play that sent Huntington Bank Field into a frenzy, only a little more than a month after Watson was booed lustily in the preseason.

Browns Are in First Place

It is only three weeks of course, but the fact is that the Browns have now held their own against two decent-to-good NFL playoff contenders. Monken was bouncing along the sidelines after the win, and walking to slap high-fives with fans. Even Watson was smiling. Quite suddenly, what appeared destined for four months of misery has turned into a Browns situation that fans, coaches and players are excited about.

After the game, in the midst of his press conference, Monken looked ahead to Thursday’s showdown against the Steelers, who beat Cincinnati and are 2-1. The entire division now, pending the Ravens outcome is 2-1. It dawned on Monken that his team was in first place.

“Holy (expletive),” he said.

Todd Monken: Fans ‘Made a Difference’

The Browns coach was effusive about the fans and Watson alike, the two sides having buried all hatchets for now.

More from Monken: “There at the end, they made a difference. They made a difference. You don’t think they made a difference there at the end? Snap count, they jump offsides, that gave them five yards further back. Changes play calls. So, that was awesome at the end. For Thursday night? Pittsburgh Steelers. What are we all tied for first place? So, we’re all playing for first place? Holy (expletive). Is that cool or what?

“So, our guys will be ready to rock and roll, we’re going to be good to go. Appreciate the fans. We’re not perfect, we’re not, coaching or playing. We’re not. But we’re going to fight like hell to get there, I promise you.”

The Browns and Steelers face off at 8:15 pm ET on Thursday night.