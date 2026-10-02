Browns’ Todd Monken Addresses Mason Graham Knee Injury

When it comes to the left knee injury suffered by Cleveland Browns star defensive lineman Mason Graham, no news is, at least, not bad news. As of early Friday morning, there were reports that Graham was getting an MRI on the injury he suffered in the second quarter of the Browns’ thrilling win over the Steelers on Thursday night, but when coach Todd Monken met with the media, he was short on certainties or, indeed, any answers at all.

Asked by veteran Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot if he had an update on Graham, Monken said, “I do not.”

Cabot dialed it back and asked Monken if he knew whether Graham was getting an MRI. “I don’t know, he might be,” Monken said.

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Browns Got 4.0 Sacks From Mason Graham

Regardless, there is concern about Graham’s knee, in part because it looked like it was badly wrenched when it happened, and in part because Graham has been such a strong presence for the Browns in the middle of the defense this year, tallying 4.0 sacks in three games. Earlier in the morning, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that there was “cautious optimism” in Cleveland about the second-year star’s health. Monken provided no further clarity.

Ian Rapoport of ESPN did say there was an MRI back, and reported: “#Browns DL Mason Graham, a standout who leads the team in sacks, is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and ankle sprain, sources say based on the preliminary evaluation. The MRI revealed some good news, with hopes that it’s not a long-term injury.”

‘Tremendously Talented Young Player’

Monken did have an appreciation for what Graham has done for the Browns this season, thus far.

The coach said: “He’s a tremendously talented young player that you could see, early in the season, it all coming together. Like I said last week, we want all of our young players to be great right away and we need them to be great right away. That’s the nature of the business we have chosen. I think he has worked awfully hard, and he is not only active and quick, he’s also a highly intelligent player. Which, I think helps him in terms of reading sets, in terms of communication up front, and he plays with unbelievable effort.

“It’s a shame for him but hopefully, we get good news.”