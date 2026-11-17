It’s a tricky thing for backers of the Cleveland Browns, because it turns out that head coach Todd Monken was right all along. As deplorable as the past actions of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson have been–from his inability to stay healthy, to his run-of-the-mill arrogance, to much more serious allegations of sexual misconduct for which he was suspended–Monken has said right along that it would all be forgotten if only Watson would play well. Even after Watson had his dreadful press conference in August, when he suggested he could not play in front of a home crowd in Cleveland that was hostile to him, Monken’s message never wavered.

Now, at 6-4 heading into the bye week, and with the NFL playoffs a distinct possibility, the Browns are still being quarterbacked by Watson, who might well be the leader for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year Award. And even if fans need to hold their noses and turn their heads as they do it, they’ve been decidedly willing to get behind Watson as their quarterback.

Deshaun Watson Was ‘Done in Cleveland’

Six wins on six late comeback drives will do that. Much of the credit goes to the steady guidance of Monken, who took flak for seeming to favor Watson from even before training camp despite Watson’s unpopularity in Northeast Ohio.

That’s how veteran NFL insider Ian Rapoport sees it. In an appearance on NFL Network, he explained:

“Everyone had seemed in media, people in football were like, ‘Obviously, Deshaun Watson is done in Cleveland.’ Except for Todd Monken. He met with Deshaun Watson and basically said, ‘If you would like the fans to cheer for you, you need to earn it. You need to go play well. If you want to establish yourself as a starter, you need to play even better.’”

Browns Had ‘No Expectations’ in 2026

The Browns and Watson have done just that. Rapoport continued:

“He’s an eight-year player, but he’s had a lot of different lives. Some really good, some really bad, some in the middle, some injury-plagued. Seems like he’s had four or five different careers. But this latest one, where he takes a Browns team that people had no expectations for in the fourth quarter, and leads them back to win after win with clutch play after clutch play. The reason for that is because Deshaun Watson earned it. The reason for that is because Todd Monken really helped him see what he can achieve. This is leadership. This is how the Browns have done it.”