Browns Todd Monken ‘Can’t Wait’ for Deion Sanders Meeting

It was back in mid-May, which already feels like ages ago on the Cleveland Browns timeline, given the wild events of this week, but there was a bit of a dust-up, it seemed, between the team and Deion Sanders, the Hall of Fame defensive back, Colorado coach and father of Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders said he wanted to come and meet with new coach Todd Monken, to give him the lay of the land when it came to handling and coaching his son.

Some were taken aback by this, as if the thought that Monken should be taking advice from the parents of his players was off-limits. Some took it from the other angle–the very vocal online Sanders backers wondered why Monken was dodging Deion Sanders, taking it as further proof of the narrative that Monken (and all of the NFL, to listen to some) was biased against Shedeur.

For Monken, who carries himself as a pretty agenda-less and straightforward shooter, the whole thing did not seem to bother him much.

Browns’ Todd Monken Eager to Meet With Deion Sanders

Asked about possibly meeting with Deion Sanders on Wednesday after the Browns’ eighth OTA of the offseason, Monken embraced the chance and indicated it will happen sooner or later.

Said Monken: “I can’t wait. First of all, I got a lot of respect for coach Sanders, obviously as a player, but for what he has done as a coach. Obviously, he has done a great job with Shedeur as a father. I am open anytime he wants to meet. He said he was going to come but he had a commercial. So, if he just lets me know where the next commercial shoot is, I will be there. I will show up.

“I really am looking forward to it. I got a ton of respect for him.”

Browns Have Seen Shedeur Sanders All Winter

The Browns proceeded through OTAs on Wednesday with Sanders getting significant run with the first-teamers, and Monken pointed out that while Watson has gotten a lot of time with the 1s in the practices that media were allowed to view (there were two before this one) but that did not necessarily mean he was ahead in the Sanders vs. Watson quarterback battle.

However it plays out, Monken said he is impressed with Sanders (who did, in fact, buy him a horse head statue): “I got a ton of respect for Shedeur, because all he has done since he has been here is work. All he has done is compete. He was here early in the offseason—hell, he bought me a horsehead. Tried to cheese up to me early, which I think is really cool. It’s been great.”

Shedeur Sanders ‘Still a Developmental Player’

On the field, Sanders had a nice touchdown pass to second-year Browns receiver Isaiah Bond. But Monken pointed out that he has also needed to keep working on speeding up his decisions and his reads, which was one of the knocks about Sanders coming out of college and during his rookie year.

Said Monken: “I think some of that was, some of the decision-making, speed up, moving through his progressions. I think the more reps you get the more comfortable you get in progressing. Before the touchdown pass, not so good. Started to pack up in the pocket. Probably would have been a sack if we let it play out.

“Again, he is still a developmental player that I think has come a long, long way and I think he has got a huge upside. I really do.”