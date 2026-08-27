NFL Insider Claims Browns HC Was Forced to Make QB Decision

The Cleveland Browns named Deshaun Watson the team’s starting quarterback, to the fans’ anger.

Browns fans didn’t want Watson to start after his press conference, where he seemingly called out the fanbase for booing him. Yet, head coach Todd Monken named him the starting quarterback and said it was his decision.

However, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III said sources told him it was the ownership group that made Monken name Watson the starter.

“Sources tell me Deshaun Watson WAS NOT Todd Monken’s choice as the starter and many in the building thought Shedeur Sanders was the right move for the team on and off the field after Watson attacked the fans. Browns want Deshaun to play for his pay. The fans deserve better,” Griffin III wrote in the caption of the video.

The Browns gave up a haul to acquire Watson and signed him to a five-year, $230 million deal, and it hasn’t panned out.

Yet, Watson is in the final year of his deal, and Griffin claims the Browns’ ownership wanted Watson to start so he at least has to play for his money.

Watson hasn’t played in an NFL game since October 20, 2024, when he tore his Achilles.

Browns Ownership Wanted Watson to Start

Although Monken said he decided to name Watson the starter, Griffin disagrees.

Instead, in the video, he said he was told it was the Browns ownership that forced Monken to name Watson the starter.

“There are $230 million reasons why Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. I believe it was the ownership group and the executive group that said, ‘He is gonna be our starter, and if he doesn’t do it, we’re gonna bring Shedeur in,'” Griffin said. “Shedeur’s gonna play, and if Shedeur proves that he can be the guy, we won’t draft a quarterback next year. But if Shedeur doesn’t, then we’re gonna draft a quarterback next year.”

Whether or not the Browns ownership will come out and say they wanted Watson to start is unlikely. So, for now, Monken will continue to say he is the one who made the quarterback decision.

Monken Explains Decision to Start Watson

After Monken announced Watson as the Browns’ starter, he explained his reasoning.

Monken claimed Watson gave Cleveland the best chance to win, which was the reason for the decision.

“Took in the full body of work over the course of offseason to training camp, to the games, the joint practice, and ultimately felt like to start the season on the road, Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points,” Monken said Monday. “I mean, that’s really what it’s about. And felt that way going in the last game but wasn’t sure. And after we talked as a staff and after we relooked at everything, we’re going to go that direction.”

Yet, perhaps Griffin is correct, and Monken didn’t have a choice, as Browns ownership demanded Watson start.

Cleveland will open its season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.