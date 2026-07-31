Browns’ Todd Monken Did Not Hold Back on Deshaun Watson Mistakes

It was not a sterling opening to training camp for the Cleveland Browns and would-be starting quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was under center in 11-on-11 drills on the first day of no-pad practices in Berea. Watson, of course, is in a fight with incumbent Shedeur Sanders for the starting role in Cleveland, a generally underwhelming battle for a team trying to push forward after winning eight games in the past two years, firing its coach and trading arguably the best player in the league–Myles Garrett–in the offseason.

Watson threw two interceptions in the drills, one that came on a step-through by Denzel Ward, and the second that came on what was evidently a late decision by the receiver to cut on the play, resulting in a floater that was easily grabbed by Damarri Mathis. Two interceptions is a rough showing in a game. Two interceptions in non-padded drills to start training camp is worrisome.

Browns’ Todd Monken: ‘Thought it Sucked’

Browns coach Todd Monken was not a fan of what he saw, no doubt. Asked about the Watson throws on Thursday, he was blunt, as has been his style since he took over the job this winter.

Asked what he thought of the plays, he said, “Thought it sucked, that’s no fun, for him or for us on offense.”

But Monken did go into some detail on what went wrong on the plays. He credited Ward for the first interception, saying, “That was a great play by Denzel Ward. I was standing right behind it, and I thought it was an elite throw. … Denzel, with his speed — I talked yesterday about how you can’t be late with throws because of his tracking speed. I was more down the field, but that showed up on that play.”

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Deshaun Watson Throws Not ‘Bonehead Decisions’

Monken said the second one came on a play-action call and that the Browns as an offense should have done better to recognize that the play was scrambled by the defense getting pressure on Watson.

Said Monken: “There was some leakage up front, which can happen without pads on, so Deshaun had to slide, and we were just late on the end cut in the overlap corner. So really, neither one, in my mind, was really a bonehead decision, it really wasn’t. It was unfortunate, still a turnover, that’s the way it is.”

Browns Should Drop Deshaun Watson Ambitions: Ex-GM

It’s only one day, and one 11-on-11 drill is not going to determine what Monken does with the quarterbacks. But more interceptions throughout camp will mean more bad days for Watson, and if Sanders can be accurate with his throws as the summer progresses, momentum figures to shift to him.

Monken originally indicated he wanted to make a decision relatively quickly on a starting quarterback so that the offense could coalesce around him, but he has since backtracked to say that he won’t hurry.

On ESPN, for what it is worth, Mike Tannenbaum, the former Jets GM, said that the Browns should have already picked Sanders by now.

Said Tannenbaum: “It’s a no-brainer. You’ve got to go with Shedeur Sanders. One of your responsibilities is you have to admit when you’re wrong. As a GM, I had plenty of practice doing that. You’ve got to cut your losses. [Deshaun Watson] could walk on water and lead them to the Super Bowl, they’re not gonna extend him. If I’m Todd Monken, I gotta know what I have in Shedeur.”