The Cleveland Browns won’t see much changed after the team’s upcoming bye week. They’ll still be 6-4 and the Raiders will still be the next team on the schedule, but there will be one thing slightly changed: Their game against the Raiders has been bumped back, from the standard 1 p.m. ET NFL slot to the “Sunday Night Football” primetime showcase. It’s still just another game and it’s just a few hours later than expected, but the fact is, it is a reflection on how far the players on this team have moved the program that they’re now worthy of a main-stage showcase.

“I think it is really cool for our players,” coach Todd Monken said. “I said at the beginning of the year, you want to be on Thursday night, Sunday night, Monday night. You want to be flexed, it means you are having a good year.”

‘Browns Is the Browns’ Ticked off Coach

Of course, those paying closer attention quickly put together that moving the game to Sunday night means that the Browns will do interviews with the panel at NBC, whose cast includes a new member: former longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. It was Tomlin, early this year after the Browns were whacked in their season opener by the Jaguars, who drew an angry response from Monken after the Browns came back to win in Week 2 against the Buccaneers.

Tomlin quoted former receiver Juju Schuster-Smith, saying on the air: “The Browns is the Browns.”

After beating Tampa, Monken said, angrily, “Browns are gonna Browns. (Expletive) that! The guys took that to heart.”

After the comeback win over the Texans last week, though, Tomlin had changed his tune, saying, “(Monken) has got his team drinking the Kool-Aid, man. They fight, and they fight for 60 minutes. No doubt.”

Todd Monken: ‘I Am a Big Mike Tomlin Fan’

On Wednesday, with the team prepping for the week off, Monken was asked by Browns reporters about his relationship with Tomlin and whether he was, in fact, looking forward to sitting down with him after the public needling. This time, surprisingly enough, there was no profanity or bad feeling.

Todd Monken is looking forward to a sit down with @CoachTomlin on @SNFonNBC “I’m a big Mike Tomlin fan” https://t.co/6WBm7djKuY pic.twitter.com/271EgdFMAY— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) November 18, 2026

Said Monken: “I am. I am a big Mike Tomlin fan. People have made more out of this than it really is. Because I am a believer in, you are how you play, as a player, as an organization, as a coach, that’s you on the field. That’s your team. That’s your name.

“That’s what started all that at Tampa, it started with, that’s your name on the jersey, be it the Browns or your individual name on the back. You want to change a narrative? Play better. Individually and collectively. The only way to do that is through hard work in the day to day approach. That’s is really all it is that I was getting at, and our guys have done that.”