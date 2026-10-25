Browns’ Todd Monken Has 4 Words for Breakout Star

Well, they’ve done it again. for the fifth time, the Cleveland Browns have put together a magical fourth-quarter close to win a game, coming back to beat the Titans, 27-24, in game that they trailed, 14-0, and that they again won on a field goal as time expired. Unlike in past weeks for the Browns, it was the offense that stood out in this one (yes, read that sentence again) and, especially, rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion.

Concepcion had eight catches and 129 yards receiving on the day, consistently making the Titans pay for leaving him alone in the middle and in the flat. With an additional three catches for 23 yards, the Browns finally gave Concepcion a showcase for his speed and talent.

In speaking about how difficult it is to catch and tackle Concepcion, Browns coach Todd Monken said: “He’s a real dude.”

Browns Seeing KC Concepcion Break Out

The combo of Concepcion and Denzel Boston, players taken on picks in the first and second round of the NFL draft respectively, has already proven fruitful for the Browns, as Boston was the breakout story of the first four weeks of the year, but Concepcion has been producing more lately–though nothing quite at the level we saw on Sunday against Tennessee.

Concepcion said the game has been slowing down for him. That’s a promising notion for the Browns.

“Watching film, seeing how they disguise coverages,” Concepcion said. “I would say after the Jacksonville game, it started slowing down for me a little more. i started seeing coverages before they happened. I started watching film and tuning into the little keys that would help me out to see if they’re in zone or if they’re in man, and if they are in zone, are they in cover-2? Are they in cover-4?”

Connection With Deshaun Watson a Key

The other key to getting Concepcion going for the Browns this year has been his rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson. That’s been growing each week as Watson gets more comfortable with pointing out tendencies to Concepcion.

Said Concepcion: “Me and Deshaun, our chemistry is still growing. We have been able to talk more whenever he sees something, he comes to me, tells me if I see this coverage play out this way, this is what he is expecting me to do.”

That’s only going to improve. And, it would seem, so will Concepcion.