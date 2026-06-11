Browns’ Todd Monken Addresses Jerry Jeudy Concerns After Injury

The Cleveland Browns have made it clear where they stand on star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy after a bizarre two-year span in which he was a Pro Bowler one season and flamed out badly the next. Indeed, Jeudy’s struggles last season were at least partially the fault of a terrible quarterback situation and a ramshackle offensive line, but his persistent dropped passes and general lack of focus also played a role in his catch total dropping from 90 in 2024 to 50 in 2025, and his yardage going from 1,229 to 602.

In the wake of the Browns having spent two of their first three picks in the draft on wide receivers, when asked about Jeudy, general manager Andrew Berry said that the team still sees him as their “bell cow.”

There is some excitement around the additions of rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion, as well the improvement shown by second-year man Isaiah Bond, but for Cleveland, much is still expected from Jeudy.

Except not in this week’s three-day mini-camp, where Jeudy most sat to the side for team drills. It turns out, the bell cow has an injured shank.

Jerry Jeudy’s Hamstring ‘Grabbed Him’

Jeudy did not get quite as much work this week because he has an injured hamstring, coach Todd Monken told the media after wrapping up the Browns’ three-day minicamp and setting into motion a break of about seven weeks before training camp begins in earnest.

Monken did not seem to think that the injury had long-term implications, but the Browns saw little point in putting Jeudy in harm’s way heading into the break. The coach does not typically discuss injuries, but did so in this case.

“I don’t talk about injuries but you drug me into this. His hamstring grabbed him a little bit and we did not want him to go into the offseason with a hamstring problem,” Monken said.

That led to a question about his willingness to give veteran players days off during camp or in practices before games. Not happening, Monken said.

“We don’t give veteran days off. We might monitor their reps but they’re going to be dressed. That’s what we do as a team. Everybody’s dressed. … There are no vet days off,” he said.

Browns Need Leadership

As for Jeudy, his attitude and approach seemed to take a dive last year, according to reports, while his stats dropped badly, too. But the Browns can’t afford that from him, not this year. The team invested a lot of young capital into the position and they will need the group’s leader to play like a veteran with something at stake.

According to Christian Jones, the Browns’ wide receiver coach, Jeudy has been stepping up as a voice in the position room. Jeudy is potentially a cut candidate after this year so, certainly, it behooves him to produce.

Said Jones: “He comes in every day, prepared, he knows what to do, asks questions every day in the meeting room, helping the young guys understand how to run routes and intricate points. He’s been great, a leader in the room. Wants guys to understand what to do because he understands, that helps him. If him playing well helps them, them playing well helps him.”