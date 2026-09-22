Todd Monken Sends Clear Message to Browns QB Deshaun Watson Ahead of Week 3

The Cleveland Browns will keep Deshaun Watson at quarterback after he led the team to an upset road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before Cleveland’s road game in Week 2, there were reports that the Browns could reevaluate the quarterback room. Yet, with Watson performing well, he will remain the team’s starter.

Cleveland will host the Carolina Panthers in its home opener on Sunday in Week 3 NFL action.

Cleveland Browns HC Sends Message to Deshaun Watson

Although Watson is known more for his passing and arm, Browns head coach Todd Monken wants to see his quarterback use his legs more.

Monken believes Watson can extend plays with his legs and add another element to the offense with his running game. So, ahead of the Panthers game, Monken said he wants Watson to run the ball more.

“It has to be a weapon for him and us to use his legs,” Monken said. “He is athletic. He has a good feeling for that. He’s asked for it. He said, ‘don’t be afraid to use my legs.’ And so that’s been a big part the first couple of weeks. And he made a number of plays with his legs, a couple of big third downs, one on a design run, one a scramble, did a nice job on a naked where we didn’t get off on the snap count.”

If Watson can have some designed quarterback runs, it will add another element to the Browns offense. Watson hasn’t been known for his running ability, so it likely would be unusual for him.

Yet, Monken hopes Watson will use his legs more, even if it is to get out of the pocket to extend the play and allow more time for his receivers to get open.

Watson has rushed for 60 yards on 13 carries this season. His career high is 551 yards, but that was back in 2018 in his second NFL season; due to the recent injuries, his ability to run has taken a hit.

Monken Happy for Watson After Win

Watson silenced a lot of doubters in Week 2 when the Browns went on the road to play the Buccaneers.

The veteran quarterback played well, and after the game, Monken said he was happy for Watson and how he played.

“I was happy for Deshaun,” Monken said. “He made a number of plays with his legs. Played with confidence. He let it rip. You could see the difference from Week 1 to Week 2, and I think we’re just going to grow together. … I’m happy for Deshaun, the way he’s played, and I expected improvement, and I expect continued improvement.”

The Browns will now look to build off that in the team’s home opener in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog at home against the Panthers.