Browns Coach Todd Monken Sends Retirement Message to T.J. Watt

Cleveland Browns coach Todd Monken has a suggestion for T.J. Watt ahead of Thursday’s showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers: retirement.

Asked about Watt’s fast start, Monken offered a playful plea before giving the veteran pass rusher and teammate Cam Heyward their due.

“Well, I think it’s about time that he retires,” Monken said jokingly. “To me, (Cam) Heyward and all those guys, it’s credit to those guys, how long they’ve done it at the level they’ve done it. And it’s been tough to go against, those elite players are hard, are challenging, like every week in the NFL. Credit to him, he’s doing it like I’ve always seen him do it.”

Thursday’s prime-time matchup offers Cleveland an opportunity to build on consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. Both the Browns and Steelers enter Thursday at 2-1, giving Monken a chance to put Cleveland ahead of Pittsburgh in his first AFC North game as head coach.

T.J. Watt Has a Long History of Disrupting Browns

Watt has already collected 3.5 sacks through three games this season. His career numbers against Cleveland help explain why Monken would welcome a retirement announcement.

In 15 career games against the Browns, Watt has recorded 17.5 sacks, an interception and a fumble return for a touchdown. His resume extends well beyond the rivalry. Watt won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021 and led the NFL in sacks in 2020, 2021 and 2023.

Monken has seen plenty of that production from the opposing sideline. He served as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator in 2019 and held the same position with the Baltimore Ravens from 2023 through 2025 before taking over the Browns.

That familiarity carries into this week, even with Pittsburgh operating under a new defensive coordinator in Patrick Graham. Monken praised Graham’s work Tuesday while pointing to the established talent throughout the Steelers’ defense.

For Cleveland, avoiding obvious passing situations would help keep Watt from dictating the game. It puts added importance on correcting the penalties that repeatedly pushed the Browns backward against Carolina.

Browns Need Cleaner Play in Front of Deshaun Watson

The Browns are riding some momentum but have plenty to clean up, particularly on offense. Right tackle Tytus Howard committed three false starts in Sunday’s 21-18 victory over the Panthers. Monken made clear Tuesday that he expects the veteran to handle the snap count.

“He’s not a rookie, he’s a veteran player, and he understands that,” Monken said.

Cleveland also faces uncertainty at center. Elgton Jenkins entered the concussion protocol, and Monken said Luke Wypler would start if Jenkins cannot return for Thursday’s game.

Those concerns come as Deshaun Watson tries to build on another late comeback. Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina, delivering the go-ahead touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. in the fourth quarter. The finish gave Cleveland another win, but Monken wants better execution.

“It’s got to be fixed. It’s got to be fixed in a hurry with a short week,” Monken said.

The Browns have won four straight home meetings with the Steelers and six of the last seven. Pittsburgh hasn’t won in Cleveland since a 15-10 victory in October 2021. Cleveland extended that streak with a 13-6 win last season.