Browns’ Todd Monken Reveals Deshaun Watson ‘Intention’

The Cleveland Browns sat Deshaun Watson in Week 9 against the Saints on Sunday, a 23-22 loss that was quarterbacked by backup Shedeur Sanders after Watson dealt with a concussion for most of last week. Sanders played well, finishing with 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but came up short of a win with a failed 2-point conversion.

On Monday, coach Todd Monken raised some eyebrows when he was asked whether the team had made a decision on who would be under center going forward–Monken said he was not ready to name a starter, raising the possibility that the Browns would keep Sanders in place. But on Wednesday, Monken was clear: Watson is the starter.

‘It’s Really Our Business’

Monken was asked by Browns reporters at his media session why he went back to Watson and why he had not just announced that on Monday.

He said: “Well, ultimately, the full body of work, the previous eight games we had played, Deshaun played pretty well. And that was my intention, I just wanted to make sure we ran it by the staff before I said it publicly–I don’t even know why I have to say it publicly.

“It’s really only our business in terms of who is going to play and who is not going to play. I mean, he played well enough to earn it and still be our starter.”

Browns Intend to Start Deshaun Watson This Season

Monken said he has been impressed with Watson all along, especially as a veteran who missed nearly two years with back-to-back Achilles tendon tears. The only reason for the delay, then, was that he had not talked to his staff before he spoke with the media, and he wanted to do that.

Asked whether this will be a week-to-week decision, or is Watson is in the starting role permanently, he said: “I don’t look at it either way, I don’t look at it as week-to-week and I don’t look at it as long-term. We are judged week-to-week. I am, he is, our team is. That isn’t surprising to anybody. I anticipate him being our starter, that is what he is, he has been our starter. But we all control that–who we scheme up offensively, how we play, how he plays.

“That is part of every player in the NFL in terms of where you’re at. But I anticipate him being the starter. Again, we’re week to week. It was never my intention for Deshaun to not be the starter.”

The Browns will face the Texans, Watson’s old team, on Sunday at home at 1 p.m. ET.