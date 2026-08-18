Browns’ ‘Steamed’ Todd Monken Ends Practice After Shedeur Sanders Contact

The Cleveland Browns are working their way up to joint practice with Buffalo Bills ahead of Saturday’s second preseason game, and just as joint practices tend to get a bit confrontational, it appears that the Browns are getting chippy in Berea these days. Certainly, a level of aggression in the summer–the season is less than a month from kicking off–is welcome, but the Browns came a bit too close to causing injuries, which led head coach Todd Monken to send at least two defensive players to the sideline.

One of the plays saw quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who had a good day at camp by most online accounts of the practice, get hit in the arm. Another was reported to be defensive lineman Adin Huntington making too much contact–today’s practice was in shells, not full pads–on star running back Quinshon Judkins, sending him to the turf.

Monken apparently did not much appreciate the defense’s approach and decided to end practice in the midst of defensive drills.

Browns Defenders Hit Shedeur Sanders, Quinshon Judkins

There were multiple accounts of what happened to set off Monken and cause him to shut things down from Browns beat reporters.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that the Browns topped practice “about 15 minutes” before it was supposed to end. She added, “Monken was steamed. A defender made contact with Shedeur Sanders‘ arm and was sent to the sideline. Adin Huntington was also sent off after knocking Quinshon Judkins to the ground. Prob best to set the tone before the joint practice with the #Bills on Thurs.”

Spencer German of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland wrote on Twitter/X: “Todd Monken ended practice with 11 minutes on the clock during the final 11-on-11 session after a pair of overly physical plays. Someone seemed to his Shedeur Sanders on one play and then Adin Huntington knocked Quinshon Judkins to the ground.”

Contact With Shedeur Sanders Leads to Browns Practice End

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi added that the ending was “abrupt” and that the defense had been too physical: “Browns practice is over. It was an abrupt ending that Todd Monken called. As he addressed the team, he seemed to be frustrated with some over-physicality from the defense. During a move-the-ball session, a defensive lineman made contact with Shedeur Sanders’ arm and was sent to the sideline. Same thing happened after Adin Huntington knocked Quinshon Judkins to the ground on a run play. Practice was called not too long afterwards.”

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Joint Practice Set for Thursday

There was, for Monken, a bit of “save it for the Bills” to his attitude on stopping Browns practice. Indeed, he has spoken with some excitement about being able to test the Browns’ first team in practices against the Bills, a perennial double-digit-win team and AFC contender.

Said Monken: “I would assume if it’s anything like we’ve practiced before, it’ll be on point with what we want and what we see. And then we get to see where we stack up against one of the premier teams over the last 10 years making the playoffs. I’m excited about that because in that practice we get to see our ones against ones.

“So, that’s going to be fun. I’ve got a lot of respect for Joe the staff there and what Sean (McDermott) initially started and where Joe is trying to take it, and hopefully they’ll have a lot of respect for the way we play and practice and handle ourselves.”