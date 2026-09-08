Browns’ Todd Monken Lays Out Shedeur Sanders ‘Long-Term’ Future

It is understandable that supporters of the Cleveland Browns are a bit confused and frustrated these days about how the team’s quarterback situation is playing out. Despite four years of injury and failure, new head coach Todd Monken has chosen to go to Deshaun Watson, coming back from a twice-repaired Achilles tendon injury, as the starter while second-year man Sheduer Sanders was bumped to the backup role.

For a team in the throes of a youth movement even before it traded Myles Garrett, arguably he best player in the NFL, the decision is especially concerning. Sanders showed himself to be in need of plenty of improvement during his stint closing out the season as the starter in 2025, but he was also the only quarterback of the three the team used to win more than one game–Sanders was 3-4 on a team that was 5-12.

Many suspect that Sanders will get another crack at the starting job this year. But from Monken’s point of view, that’s less important than if Sanders just continues to improve and finds a way to stick in the NFL for a lengthy period of time.

Todd Monken: Browns ‘Super Impressed’ by Shedeur Sanders

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Tuesday morning, Monken said that he has laid out how the long-term future could look for Sanders, and that the QB is buying in. He’s said, repeatedly, this offseason that he has seen Sanders putting in the effort the the Browns’ facility and in the meeting rooms.

Said Monken: “I have said this so often. I’ve been super impressed with his improvement from the moment I got here till having lunch with him yesterday in the cafeteria. How far he has come in terms of our operation, understanding the offense, the diligence, his ability to ask questions, open himself up—‘I don’t understand, please tell me what I need to do to be a great player.’”

Browns Need More QB Speed at Line of Scrimmage

There have, indeed, been some mental aspects that Sanders needed to upgrade this offseason, especially in terms of getting the offense organized and reading the defense at the line of scrimmage, and then with his processing and release speed after the ball is snapped. Sanders needs to just do everything quicker.

Said Monken: “In terms of getting rid of the ball, working through his progressions. I think he’s on the right track and he does understand we’re playing the long game here. Is he looking at, short term? Or do you really want to make a career of this and continue to improve? It is very difficult now, once you’ve chosen the starter, Deshaun gets all the reps. So he gets a few reps each practice and he gets a ton with the scout team.

“I feel really good about where he’s at and I feel really good about his future in terms of how hard he has worked and where he’s at today.”

Shedeur Sanders Improving All Over

Sanders was 120-for-212 passing in his eight appearances last season, throwing for 1,400 yards with just seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His ability to–and comfort with–extending plays with scrambling was a strong point for him when he was at Colorado in college, but it was a detriment in his first season with the Browns. The team has been trying to rid him of that tendency.

Sanders has been improving. But he’s also improving off the field, he said.

Said Sanders: “I’ve improved every aspect of my life. I’d say I’ve improved my relationship with God – being able to come up here every day and talk to everybody, regardless of people’s opinions or what they say online. Even those sitting in front of me today, I still approach and greet you all with kindness, because God gave me that. God gave me the wisdom to be able to not be emotionally affected by people, because I’m here for a bigger purpose.”