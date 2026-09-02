Todd Monken Gave ‘Zero Consideration’ to Browns Fans Wishes at QB

The Cleveland Browns will start Deshaun Watson at quarterback in Week 1.

Cleveland head coach Todd Monken named Watson the starting quarterback ahead of Shedeur Sanders. Many Browns fans were pulling for Sanders to be the starter, especially after Watson aimed at the fanbase for booing him.

Cleveland will open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

Todd Monken Doesn’t Care About Fans’ Opinion

Cleveland named Watson the starting quarterback, despite the fanbase booing him and not wanting him to win the job.

Ahead of Week 1, Browns head coach Todd Monken said he gave ‘zero consideration’ to who the fans wanted at quarterback.

“Absolutely not,” Monken said on Tuesday. “Would I prefer that we would all be on the same page? Yeah, but that has nothing to do with my decision, and it can never have anything to do with my decision. My decision has got to be about what’s best for the Browns in week one and all the way through the season, and as long as I’m the head coach here.”

Monken made it clear that all he cares about is winning and not what the fanbase wants. That’s shown by his decision to start Watson over Sanders, but how long the veteran will start is unclear.

Watson is entering the final year of his five-year, $230 million deal. He hasn’t played an NFL game since he tore his Achilles for the first time on October 20, 2024.

The veteran quarterback is a three-time Pro Bowler, but he hasn’t played in nearly two years, so there are major question marks around him. However, Monken believes Watson gives Cleveland the best chance to win.

Deshaun Watson Takes Shot at Browns Fans

Before the Browns named Watson the starting quarterback, he took a shot at the fanbase.

Watson wasn’t happy he was getting booed during the preseason game by the Browns fans and took aim at them.

“Man, I didn’t have any reaction. I think the biggest thing is, I think you guys know, and I think the whole world knows, it has nothing to do with the performance,” Watson said. “It’s a little more personal than that. So, I think that’s a disrespectful thing. I’m going to keep whatever I feel with me and my family internally on how I feel about that, and just move on.”

Watson said he was booed when he got injured, which shows what the Browns fanbase thinks of him.

“Last time I played on this field, I tore my Achilles, and that same fan base cheered when I got hurt. So, what does that have to do with anything about performance? When a person gets hurt, especially in their own city, and they cheer,” Watson added.

Watson walked back his comments and apologized for them, but Browns fans likely still aren’t thrilled.

Cleveland is a 7.5-point underdog in its Week 1 road game against Jacksonville.