Top Defensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns organization has an interesting dilemma on their hands with the second overall pick.

If the team knows they will eventually grant Myles Garrett’s trade request, then replacing him with a promising edge prospect like Penn State’s Abdul Carter is certainly an option.

Unfortunately, Carter will not be participating in drills at the NFL Combine this week. Yet, there are still a handful of intriguing defensive prospects at the top of the draft board who Cleveland should be watching very closely in Indianapolis.

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Whether you want to consider the reigning Heisman Trophy winner an offensive or defensive prospect, Travis Hunter is fully capable of making an instant impact in the NFL as a cornerback.

One could certainly argue that cornerback isn’t really a need for the Browns, but he does feel like a schematic fit for this unit.

Cleveland ran man coverage at one of the highest clips in the league last season. Hunter’s elite ball skills, plus-level play strength at the catchpoint, and twitch athleticism make him a ball-hawking nightmare in man coverage.

Hunter’s production as a defender last year — 36 total tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble — becomes all the more impressive when you factor in his immense contributions to the offensive side of the ball — which consisted of 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Again, this man is a unicorn of a draft prospect. And while cornerback may not be the biggest need for the Browns, his two-way versatility can’t be ignored when he could fall into your lap at No. 2 overall.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Despite Hunter and Carter hogging some of the draft prospect spotlight on the defensive side of the football, Michigan DT Mason Graham should not be ignored.

Graham acted as the interior anchor of a National Championship defense just two years ago and could provide a huge upgrade to the defensive tackle position for this talented Cleveland defense.

Sure, Myles Garrett was outstanding. Yet, the defensive tackle trio of Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Quinton Jefferson combined for a grand total of 5.5 sacks.

The odds of Graham going No. 2 overall over the likes of the aforementioned Carter or Hunter are pretty slim, but if the team does manage to smooth things over with Garrett — then pairing him with an explosive and powerful interior defensive lineman prospect like Graham could elevate this defense into an elite unit.

Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

It is easy to get caught up on who the Browns should take at the top of the draft, but they also possess the very first pick of the second round. This gives the organization an opportunity to potentially land a first-round talent on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

One prospect I am very intrigued to see at the NFL Combine is Texas A&M EDGE Shemar Stewart. His athleticism jumps off the tape and has the type of physical profile at 6’5” 281 pounds to make NFL personnel evaluators drool.

So, why am I talking about him being a potential option for Cleveland in the second round? Well, I believe he has to generate an exceptional Combine performance to validate all of his draft buzz because of his lack of production on the field with the Aggies.

Over his three years with the Aggies, Stewart never topped 1.5 sacks in a season. I understand sacks aren’t everything, but a physically gifted prospect failing to produce just five sacks over a 37-game career is noteworthy.

If Stewart tears up the Combine, then he won’t be there for the Browns at 33rd overall. If he underperforms, then him falling into Cleveland’s lap at the top of the second round isn’t all that much of a stretch.