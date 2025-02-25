Top Offensive Prospects to Watch at the NFL Combine for the Browns

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a fascinating situation entering the 2025 NFL Draft. They possess the second overall pick and could elect to address the quarterback position, but already have Deshaun Watson under contract while he is recovering from an Achilles injury.

In an offense with a multitude of needs and question marks entering the upcoming offseason, who are some of the top offensive prospects to watch for the Browns entering the NFL Combine?

Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Whether you want to consider the reigning Heisman Trophy winner an offensive or defensive prospect, Travis Hunter is fully capable of making an instant impact in the NFL as a wide receiver.

Unlike some of the other top receiver prospects in recent memory — I’m looking at you Marvin Harrison Jr. — Hunter is expected to take the field in Indianapolis and compete with the other draft hopefuls.

Hunter is an electric athlete with elite ball skills, plus-level play strength both as a runner and contested catch producer), and is a twitchy athlete who can change his tempo and accelerate to top speed out breaks instantaneously.

Hunter’s production was nothing short of outstanding at Colorado, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 receiving scores while splitting duties on the defensive side of the football — where he produced 36 total tackles, snagging four interceptions, and forcing a fumble.

Again, this man is a unicorn of a draft prospect.

Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The quarterback situation the Cleveland organization finds themselves in is not ideal.

Watson has been a major disappointment since the moment he got traded to the Browns and is recovering from an Achilles injury that could cost him the entire 2025 NFL season.

This all but forces the Browns to diligently do their homework on the top quarterback prospects in the draft. Since Shedeur Sanders is only focusing on interviews this week, this could put Cam Ward front and center in Indianapolis.

Despite a lengthy college career as a starting quarterback, Ward is still going to come with some growing pains entering the NFL.

Ward loves to extend plays but comes at the cost of holding the ball a bit too long and playing out of structure a bit too frequently.

Yet, 39 touchdown passes and 4,313 passing yards is production that shouldn’t be ignored.

Ward could do quite a bit to solidify his status as a top-five pick with a solid showing at the NFL Combine.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Some NFL Draft pundits were a bit confused when TreVeyon Henderson elected to return to Columbus for another year last offseason. Fortunately, that moved paid off with The Ohio State Buckeyes winning the National Championship.

Another positive to come from his decision to stay in school was maintaining a high level of production while competing for touches with Quinshon Judkins — who will also hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Henderson rushed for 1,016 yards and 10 scores on just 144 carries last season, and possesses quality home run speed on a dense 210-pound frame.

The future isn’t certain for longtime starter Nick Chubb, who posted a career-low 3.25 yards per carry after returning from a devastating knee injury suffered at the start of the 2023 NFL season.

If the Browns do part ways with Chubb, the organization could decide to keep Henderson in the state of Ohio to start his pro career.