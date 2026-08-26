Browns Urged to Make Trade to Reunite With 156-TD Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns have four quarterbacks on their roster, but Albert Breer believes a familiar veteran option might provide some much-needed stability.

The Browns are heading into the season with Deshaun Watson as their Week 1 starter. Cleveland coach Todd Monken made the decision official this week after Watson’s extended battle with Shedeur Sanders. The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and sixth-round rookie Taylen Green on the roster.

Breer floated the idea of the Browns calling the New York Giants about a potential trade for Jameis Winston, who spent the 2024 season in Cleveland.

“Are you asking whether they should call the Giants about Jameis Winston tomorrow? I actually kind of like that idea,” Breer said during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan. “I would argue that if you’re not going to have your quarterback of the future, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to have a guy who can just kind of keep his hands at 10 and two and run the offense and not bring a bunch more attention with him.”

That description does not perfectly match Winston’s first stint with the Browns. He produced some breathtaking — even record-setting — moments but rarely kept both hands on the wheel.

“It’s funny thinking of Jameis that way, because he can bring attention too. But Jameis is really good guy, he played for Todd Monken from 2016 to 2018 in Tampa, and he knows the Cleveland market having played there,” Breer said. “That would have been a sensible option. And maybe if this doesn’t work out, it’s something they can call the Giants about later.”

Jameis Winston Had Wild Run With Browns

Winston took over after Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October 2024 and immediately injected life into a stagnant offense. He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in his first start, leading the Browns to a 29-24 upset of the Baltimore Ravens. He also helped Cleveland knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers in a snowstorm.

Winston’s most memorable performance came against the Denver Broncos. He passed for a franchise-record 497 yards and four touchdowns but also threw three interceptions in the 41-32 loss. Two were returned for touchdowns, including a late pick-six that ended Cleveland’s comeback bid.

The game captured the entire Winston experience. He could push the ball downfield, create explosive plays and give the Browns a chance. He could also give the game away.

Winston finished his season in Cleveland with 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions across 12 appearances. The Browns went 2-5 in his seven starts, and he was eventually benched after throwing three interceptions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Giants last offseason. Winston appeared in three games in 2025, making two starts while Jaxson Dart was sidelined. He threw for 567 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Winston has looked sharp this preseason. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 150 yards and ran for a touchdown in the Giants’ 26-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Browns Handed Starting Job to Deshaun Watson

As it stands, the Browns will move forward with Watson as their QB1 for their opener. While he certainly had his ups and downs during the preseason and training camp, Monken feels like the former Pro Bowler gives them the best chance to win.

“Deshaun is going to start against Jacksonville,” Monken said. “Took in the full body of work over the course of offseason, to training camp, to the games, the joint practice, and ultimately felt like to start the season on the road, Deshaun gave us the best chance to move the ball and score points.”

Monken also made it clear that he does not intend to revisit the decision every week.

“We’re not anticipating this being a week-to-week thing,” Monken said. “Again, I think Shedeur has done a great job, come a long ways, and we’re excited about his future, but this is not a week-to-week decision.”

That stance will be tested by Watson’s lengthy injury history. He has appeared in just 19 games since joining Cleveland in 2022. He had a season-ending shoulder injury in 2023 and two Achilles surgeries that sidelined him for all of last season.