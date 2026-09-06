Browns Named as Trade Destination for 5-TD Tight End in Intriguing Move

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to be much better in 2026 after last year’s disappointment.

Cleveland’s defense will be the focal point, but the Browns could also be better on offense with some of their weapons entering their second season. Rookies Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins were stellar last season and will once again be an important part of the roster.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, the Browns are urged to acquire a veteran tight end to add more weapons on offense.

Cleveland Browns Urged to Acquire Theo Johnson

Cleveland is building a young offensive roster and could look to bring in some more help.

The Browns have a star tight end in Fannin, but NFL analyst Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes they could use more help.

“Monken earned the Cleveland job, in part, because of what he did with the Baltimore Ravens offense last season,” Ballentine wrote. “The Browns were first in 12 personnel usage last season, and Monken utilized it at the third-highest rate. That was easy to do with Isaiah Likely and Mark Andrews. Harold Fannin Jr. was a bright spot for the offense in his rookie season. There isn’t any proven depth on the roster now.”

The Browns’ backup tight ends are Blake Whiteheart and Carsen Ryan, so there could be a need to add a veteran. With that, Ballentine believes Cleveland should acquire Theo Johnson from the New York Giants.

“The more realistic path toward improving the room would be targeting a better fit whose circumstances could lead to him being dealt,” Ballentine added. “Theo Johnson has the tools to make a leap, but John Harbaugh brought Isaiah Likely with him to the Giants.”

Johnson is entering his third NFL season, and his role will be reduced after New York signed Likely. So, perhaps the Giants do look to move him to get a draft pick back in return.

Johnson recorded 45 receptions for 528 yards and 5 touchdowns last season, as he showed he can be an effective option in the passing game. He would also add some much-needed depth behind Fannin and could allow the Browns to use some two-tight-end sets.

The Giants selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

Todd Monken has High Hopes for Harold Fannin Jr.

The Browns do have an elite tight end in Fannin, who was stellar in his rookie season.

Browns head coach Todd Monken believes Fannin can be even better and a true game-changing tight end.

“Harold is still a developmental blocker, but what I do like about him is that guys at times with his athleticism aren’t all in on the blocking aspect of it, which he has shown he will be. He will do that for our team, so that’s still a work in progress. There were parts of the spring where we didn’t have him,” Monken said on Sept. 2.

“But I think he has the ability to be a matchup player but also an elite run-after-catch guy. What I’ve seen on film is the run-after-catch, and a bull with the ball in his hands. Now it’s, can we get him in terms of his development further along in terms of his blocking, and as a matchup player.”

Fannin recorded 72 receptions for 731 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Bowling Green.